Your Favorite East Coast Resort Is Heading West — Here's Where You Can Find Gurney's in Arizona

Gurney's Resorts is finally heading west.

In November, the beloved East Coast resort company with locations in Newport, Rhode Island and Montauk, New York announced the acquisition of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The resort, previously owned by Robert H. Castellini, who bought the property in 1992 and was responsible for transforming it into one of the most highly acclaimed (and celebrity-loved) resorts in the Southwest, is passing the baton to Gurney's Resort & Spa. The hotel will still go by its same famous moniker, and Michael Surguine is staying on as its general manager.

"Our success was possible due to our phenomenal team. It has been an honor and privilege for my family to serve as stewards of this incredible Paradise Valley landmark," Castellini shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "We believe that Gurney's Resorts fully appreciates this great honor and understands the importance of Sanctuary's history and charm to Paradise Valley and to all our loyal patrons."

Sanctuary spa overview at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney's Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney's Resort & Spa

Now, Gurney's Resorts and its partners will review all aspects of the resort in anticipation of a comprehensive renovation and property-wide refurbishments beginning in summer 2022. The resort will remain open throughout the transition and renovation.

Just in case you're unfamiliar with the absolutely divine Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, it's a space nestled within the tranquil landscapes of Arizona. It's set in the midst of 53 pristine acres of desert land and features manicured grounds, gardens, and award-winning facilities all for guests to enjoy.

The property currently offers a 12,000-square-foot spa, a fitness center, plentiful hiking trails, glistening swimming pools, tennis courts, and 109 casitas and suites to choose from, as well as eight private mountainside villas that each come with sweeping views of the natural vistas.

At the resort, guests are also promised a delicious meal courtesy of Sanctuary's culinary team led by Food Network star and executive chef Beau MacMillan. The resort's menus center around seasonal and local ingredients sourced from the team's network of artisans and organic farmers — as does their cocktail program at Jade Bar. It's details like this that continue to excite the Gurney's team for what's to come.

"Gurney's Resorts is honored to partner with such a beloved property, and we are thrilled to bring our signature hospitality to the Sanctuary while maintaining the resort's local character," Gurney's Resort owner George Filopoulos said. "Gurney's Resorts are known for their inspiring locations, unparalleled access, and best in class amenities and the Sanctuary effortlessly features these attributes in a refined yet relaxed setting."