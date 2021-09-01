This Luxury Montana Resort Has Cattle Drives, ATV Rides, and Multicourse Tasting Menus

Our first morning, we joined a roving gang of ATVs for a dusty spin through the pastures and up to Lookout Rock, where we hopped off our rides and scaled the stone pinnacle to find the Blackfoot River and the foothills of the Garnet Range unfurled below us, an infinite expanse of plains and pine-forested mountains and sky, so much sky. Later that day, we rafted down that snaking green river on a fly-fishing expedition and caught so many trout it began to feel like overkill. On our final afternoon, we joined another family for the Paws Up cattle drive, riding out into the hills to find the herd, then shepherding the cows through the sage-dotted scrublands as they lowed complaints and stopped to graze defiantly.