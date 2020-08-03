Great Wolf Lodge Is Having a One-day Flash Sale With $84 Rooms

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19, and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Great Wolf Lodge is celebrating summer with a massive sale — for one day only.

The family resort, with locations all around the country, is offering stays starting at $84 as part of their 84 Degree sale on Aug. 4 otherwise known as 8/4. The number is significant to the Great Wolf Lodge story because the indoor water parks are heated to 84 degrees Fahrenheit every day.

The sale applies to rooms booked between Aug. 23 through Nov. 19 on weekdays only. Blackout dates apply. To scoop up the deal, use the promo code “84DEGREES” when booking online or on the phone.

Image zoom Courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge

The annual sale is typically only valid for a much shorter time frame but the bookable dates have been extended due to travel restrictions and health concerns, regarding COVID-19.

To ease the mind of future guests, the company has implemented it's health and safety protocol, the “Paw Pledge” in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Sanitizing and disinfecting procedures in both guest rooms and public spaces are in place at all of their resorts. Hand sanitizer stations are now sprinkled all over and made face masks mandatory in all public spaces. And to help maintain social distancing, a six-foot social distance is marked between tables and the lines for rides

The lodges have also decreased their room capacity to only 50 percent. Cash is no longer accepted as a form of payment and guests are encouraged to use contactless payment methods like wristbands or apps.