Graduate Hotels Is Bringing Back Its Popular $500 Unlimited Summer Travel Pass 

Get your pass and stay at a Graduate Hotel every night in July.

Graduate Hotels is giving you the perfect reason to plan a summer vacation right now.

Back by popular demand, the hotel chain is bringing back its Hall Pass, an unlimited $500 summer travel pass that gives travelers access to all 30 of its properties throughout the month of July.

This all access, unlimited travel pass will give a limited number of travelers a chance to to stay at any Graduate Hotel in any location for a one-time fee of only $500. Think about it this way: You can take a month-long, cross-country road trip to any number of these hotels for the price of one night at a five-star hotel.

Graduate Hotels Credit: Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

"We've been eager to bring it back and get all of the adventurous Graduate travelers back on the road. The passes sold out in minutes last time, so we're upping our inventory this year to encourage even more people to join in," said Graduate Hotels, SVP of Marketing and Communications Amy Wexler. "It's playful, it's fun, and it truly encourages and rewards spontaneity and exploration, all while tapping into the youthful nostalgia of an old-fashioned Americana road trip. Graduate Hotels properties are located in some of the most dynamic communities in the country and we really wanted to create an opportunity to celebrate each and every one of them.

Understandably, Graduate Hotels did not bring back Hall Pass, despite its success, in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as travel restrictions begin to lift, it's the perfect time for people to plan their first post-pandemic trip.

Graduate Hotels has dozens of locations across the U.S., including a new property on Roosevelt Island in New York City, as well as locations in Nashville, Tenn., Seattle, Wash., Eugene, Ore., and Berkeley, Calif.

Graduate Hotels Credit: Courtesy of Graduate Hotels

A limited number of passes — only a few hundred according to Graduate Hotels — will be available for purchase on Wednesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. EST. These passes can be used only in the month of July, but beyond that, travelers can curate their experience as they wish.

For more information or to buy a Hall Pass, visit the Graduate Hotels Hall Pass website.