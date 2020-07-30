Get Free Nights and Big Discounts for Setting Up a Hotel Office at the Totally Chic Graduate Hotels

Is your couch currently your conference room and your bed a makeshift desk?

Graduate Hotels wants to upgrade your work-from-home life by letting you work from one of their incredibly cool — and comfortable — hotel rooms instead. And it all comes at a discounted rate.

With the college-centric hotel chain’s new Out of Office package, guests can save big by staying at one of the brand’s 22 locations Monday through Friday. Guests who choose to work remotely — or just take a weekday vacation — at one of the hotels in college cities around the country will save 30 percent the first night, 40 percent the second, 50 percent off the third, and get the last night entirely free.

Image zoom Graduate Hotels

“We obviously recognize how significantly and dramatically the world and travel, in particular, has changed,” Graduate Hotels President David Rochefort told Travel + Leisure. “The Out of Office campaign we’re launching is really our way of embracing those that still have the freedom and want to travel, but want to do it safely and have flexibility in their work.”

And Graduate Hotels is offering some of the perks your current home office might be missing: solid, free Wi-Fi, unlimited coffee, and a complementary afterwork drink.

It’s also working to make sure guests are safe and healthy during the global pandemic with the Graduate Cares pledge. Graduate Hotels partnered with the Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association to ensure top-notch safety standards, including contact-free check-in, mandatory mask requirements, and sanitation kits provided to all guests, among many other precautions.

“We’ve been so thoughtful in how we’ve reopened our portfolio,” said Rochefort, who also noted that guests have felt so comfortable he’s actually seen people extend their stays. “The theory being that we are actually walking the talk and they’re feeling inspired and comfortable on property in their stays.”

Image zoom Digital Love

Now the question is where to relocate your office. If you want to put a little country twang in your work day, consider the Nashville location, where a Dolly Parton-themed rooftop bar just opened. Or, maybe head to Providence, Rhode Island, where you’ll find a “Wes Anderson-inspired collegiate dream,” according to Travel + Leisure photo editor Mariah Tyler.

But if there’s not a location close to you, don’t fret, as Graduate Hotels is expanding quickly. In fact, new locations are planned across the U.S. and even two in the U.K. at Cambridge and Oxford.