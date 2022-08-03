This Trendy Hotel Brand Is Unveiling Vacation Home Rentals in U.S. College Towns

College football season just got a whole lot more interesting — for out-of-town visitors, that is. Graduate Hotels, a hospitality company specializing in college towns, has just launched Graduate Homes, a short-term vacation rental service that will make football weekends even more special for fans.

Courtesy of Graduate Homes

The program is quite similar to Airbnb in that it's a peer-to-peer rental service, meaning homeowners can list their properties on the site. But there's a huge advantage to booking a Graduate Homes stay: access to Graduate Hotels services, from hotel concierges to on-site amenities like pools and gyms. Guests will also get discounts at Graduate Hotels' restaurants and bars.

Courtesy of Graduate Homes

Furthermore, Graduate Homes has partnered with the experiential platform Way, which can be used to book in-home services like yoga classes and personal mixologists.

Courtesy of Graduate Homes

"We're thrilled to introduce travelers to the next iteration of the Graduate Hotels guest experience with the launch of Graduate Homes," Graduate Hotels president Kevin Osterhaus said in a statement. "The short-term rental market has exploded in the last few years, and as a hotel brand that is rooted in university communities, we felt this was a natural next step for our brand. We hope Graduate Homes becomes a staple for families and travelers to celebrate milestones for many years to come."

Courtesy of Graduate Homes

And for homeowners who list on the platform, there are extra benefits beyond rental income — including a 20% discount on Graduate Hotels stays. (Right now, the brand has 32 properties across the United States and the United Kingdom.)

Courtesy of Graduate Homes

Graduate Homes is launching this fall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Oxford, Mississippi — home to the University of Michigan and Ole Miss (University of Mississippi), respectively — and plans to expand to additional markets down the road. Bookings are now open and can be made at graduatehomes.com.