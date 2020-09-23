The Jamaican Resort Where James Bond Was Created Is Offering an Epic 007 Package

James Bond is not only heading back to theaters this fall, but in the film, he’s heading back to a favored location too: Jamaica. In honor of the super spy’s return, Ian Fleming's GoldenEye resort is offering a dedicated 007 package fit for any mega-fan.

As the resort explained in a statement, in "No Time To Die," the latest edition to the franchise, Bond (played by Daniel Craig) heads back to Jamaica for one more rendezvous. However, this won’t be the first time Bond has visited the island. It also appeared as a central location in "Dr. No" and "Live and Let Die."

Now, fans of the series can book the "Ultimate James Bond Experience" at the resort, made up of private villas, cottages, and beach huts, and live out their own spy fantasies.

The experience at GoldenEye includes a guided snorkeling tour through Fleming’s favored reef, a visit to Firefly, as well as a visit to author Noel Coward’s former hilltop home. The package also includes accommodations in a stand-alone hut, villa, or cottage, a bottle of Bollinger champagne, a copy of "GoldenEye: Where Bond was Born" by Matthew Parker and signed by Chris Blackwell, as well as daily breakfast for two and a complimentary welcome flask of Blackwell Rum. The package starts at $2,630 for four nights and is bookable now through Dec. 19, 2020.

Still not convinced? How about the fact that Fleming himself was a real-life bond too. As the hotel explained in a statement, “Fleming, a former British intelligence officer, discovered Jamaica during a WWII mission in 1942. Four years later, he purchased 15 acres of under-developed tropical land and named it GoldenEye to pay homage to his naval operation that first brought him to the island. He resided at the property each winter for more than two decades and wrote a new Bond novel each winter for a total of 14 books.”

