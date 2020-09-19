You Can Buy Out This Gorgeous Caribbean Hotel for Less Than $3,000 a Night — Here's What It Includes

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Perched on the slopes of Nevis Peak, Golden Rock Inn offers a different side of island life. Most people travel to the Caribbean for its beaches, but at Golden Rock Inn, guests come for a taste of the jungle.

A thousand feet above sea level (though still just a short cab ride from the beach), this superbly stylish boutique boasts no immediate neighbors, no modern distractions (except Wi-Fi), and guests can be as social or as solitary as they like while taking in the low-key vibes and gorgeous views. And Golden Rock Inn is gorgeous — even when it’s raining.

The best part? You can buy out the entire place for you and up to 21 of your most-deserving friends for just $2,860 a night (between Oct. 10 and Dec. 20). That’s right, that’s less than $120 a night per person. Can’t make it this year? Not to worry, as Golden Rock’s 2021 peak season buyout rate is valid from Jan. 4 to April 7 for $4,420 a night.

Buyout rates include daily a la carte breakfast, plus one night of exclusive access to Golden Rock’s on-site restaurant, The Rocks. Widely considered one of the best restaurants on Nevis, The Rocks’ menu highlights Caribbean cuisine, hyper-local produce, and fresh seafood caught daily right off the island. However, it’s worth mentioning that this exclusive access is just that — access — and all food and beverage cost extra. That said, opting into one of the chef’s special tasting menus and having it served to you at tables set up in the garden is highly recommended. Tip: Go for the open bar — at $25 per person per hour, it’s hardly a splurge. And just so you know, Golden Rock Inn is known for their powerful and juicy Rum Punch.

Built in the 1800s as a colonial sugar mill estate, this 100-acre property was most recently purchased and renovated by New York City artists Helen and Brice Marden, and is a beautiful example of adaptive reuse. A few of the original buildings have been restored and converted into public spaces, like a tiny bar, an intimate dining space, and the ultra-chic, open-air lounge perfect for nightcaps. You and your buyout buddies can even battle it out over who gets to sleep in The Mill, an original stone-cut sugar mill that has been transformed into a two-story guest room.

Speaking of guest rooms, the rooms here are low frills — but that doesn’t mean no frills. The island-style cottages come with Wi-Fi, fresh fruit, drinking water, upscale toiletries, yoga mats (on request), covered verandas, and — a running guest favorite — kimono-style dressing gowns. It’s luxe without being overly lavish. Plus, privacy is a priority, and guest cottages are thoughtfully spaced throughout the hotel’s massive garden grounds.

Designed by Miami landscape architect Raymond Jungles, Golden Rock’s garden is famous — at least on the island. It’s 40 acres with tens of thousands of landscaped plants, both native to Nevis and imported from Florida, including over 50 types of palms, 10 kinds of bamboo, and several medicinal and flowering plants. Guests can take self-guided tours through the garden’s dirt paths. Keep your eyes peeled because you might spot the resident vervet monkeys, hummingbirds, or even the occasional donkey.

Oh, and the pool? It’s mountainside — small and serene and fed by a fresh spring. It’s the perfect place to socialize in the sun or read a book in the shade.

Of course, every great deal has a catch or two. In this case, this amazing buyout requires a two-night minimum — and you’ll have to pay an additional fee of 24 percent tax. Round-trip transportation (which you’ll want) is an extra $1,200 for the group or $105 per person.