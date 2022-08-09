This New Glamping Resort Outside Budapest Has 6 'Rock Cabins' — See the Photos

Take a peek inside the boulder-shaped cabins of Treehouses Kapolcs in the Hungarian countryside.

By
Rachel Chang
Published on August 9, 2022
Exterior of The Rocks Hello Wood cabins in Hungary's Balaton Uplands
Photo: Tamás Bujnovszky/Courtesy of Hello Wood

Mindfully built in the rolling hills of the Hungarian farmlands, about 90 miles southwest of Budapest, is Treehouses Kapolcs resort. The hotel, comprising six cottages in rural Csóromfölde, Hungary, is also dubbed "Rocks" because of the "Rock Cabins'" irregular, boulder-like shapes, designed by architecture studio Hello Wood. The space opened to the public in Feb. 2022.

The cabins, of course, are not boulders. They're "irregular planes and dark gray wooden panels," per a statement released to Travel + Leisure by Hello Wood, and use polished rock and deliberate angling and open space to illustrate the appearance of massive rocks blending in with the gorgeous landscape.

The striking appearance of the stone-like cabins manages to simultaneously blend in and stand out from the setting of the surrounding Balaton Uplands. The resort is just 20 minutes from Hungarian attractions like Lake Balaton and Veszprém Castle.

A balcony at The Rocks Hello Wood cabins in Hungary's Balaton Uplands
Tamás Bujnovszky/Courtesy of Hello Wood
Aerial view of The Rocks Hello Wood cabins in Hungary's Balaton Uplands
Tamás Bujnovszky/Courtesy of Hello Wood

Each of the units is designed for two guests and has a living room with a bed, bathroom with a double shower, closet, dining table, terrace, glass-walled infrared sauna, and hot tub. Also on-site is a reception building with a restaurant, as each stay includes a full English-Irish breakfast, as well as use of bikes since both cycling and hiking are popular activities in the region. The resort is run by the company TreeHouses, known for its cabins in the village of Noszvaj.

The hot tub on a balcony at The Rocks Hello Wood cabins in Hungary's Balaton Uplands
Tamás Bujnovszky/Courtesy of Hello Wood

Treehouses Kapolcs is on the five-acre site of Hello Wood's former international summer camp, on land the architecture firm bought in 2016 to house a temporary village built by its architecture students. "Over the years, we have grown very fond of the area where we had held our camps," Hello Wood's co-founder and CEO András Huszár said in the aforementioned statement. "It was clear, though, that once the summer festivals were over, Csóromfölde and the surrounding villages were abandoned for most of the year. From now on, we are going to be able to provide work for locals not only at the construction site, but, through the [hotel's] operative tasks, throughout the whole year."

The cabins can be booked on the Treehouses Kapolcs website or via booking.com.

