This Over-the-top Christmas Pop-up Invites Guests to Walk Through Their Favorite Festive Movie Scenes

It’s (nearly) beginning to look a lot like Christmas as one hotel group is already prepping for the festive season with an elaborate, lifesize pop-up celebration of yuletide movies, where guests can immerse themselves in iconic holiday film scenes.

In partnership with Warner Bros., Gaylord Hotels is launching a pop-up event aptly titled, “I Love Christmas Movies” welcoming guests to walk right into their favorite holiday films, the company shared exclusively with Travel + Leisure on Monday.

Guests will be able to feel just like Buddy the Elf as they walk past “elf-sized” tables inside Santa’s workshop before entering the candy cane forest — to celebrate the famed Will Ferrell movie — and then they can spend time in scenes from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” taking pictures next to the parked station wagon with its iconic pine tree on top.

Visitors will also need to stop by the "Polar Express," the dream-worthy train complete with snow billowing outside the windows with the North Pole village in the distance.

Image zoom Courtesy of Gaylord Hotels

“More than ever this winter, friends, and families will be seeking places they can go to experience the joy and magic of the holiday season together in a safe setting, and we are looking forward to providing an amazing selection of unique and memorable experiences for them at our (open) resorts in a safe and secure manner,” Senior Vice President of Gaylord Hotels at Marriott International, Mike Stengel, told T+L in a statement.

Tickets to the pop-up can be purchased starting Oct. 1 on Gaylord Hotel’s Christmas website and start at about $21 for adults. The pop-up will run from Nov. 13 to Jan. 3 at Gaylord Opryland, Gaylord Palms, and Gaylord Texan; and from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3 at Gaylord Rockies. Overnight Christmas packages are also available.

In addition to the over-the-top movie scenes, the hotels are taking Christmas to the next level with activities from gingerbread decorating to ice bumper cars, stories with Mrs. Claus, and even an elf training academy at the Gaylord Palms.

Mindful of COVID-19 restrictions, Gaylord Hotels told T+L all Christmas programming will be put on with Marriott’s cleaning protocols in mind and in line with local, state, and federal regulations.