This New York City Hotel Has Reopened After a Multimillion Dollar Rebrand With New Design, Art, Tech, and More

The Gansevoort Meatpacking has reinvented its guest experience with tech, art, and new dining venues — just in time for the city's reopening.

The Gansevoort Meatpacking is all grown up thanks to a multimillion dollar renovation and rebrand that includes an incredible art collection, luxe design, innovative technology, and exciting new food and beverage offerings. The hotel, which first opened in 2004 in New York City's Meatpacking District, underwent a top-to-bottom revamp during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hotel now offers 186 newly renovated guest rooms, including its duplex Poliform Penthouse — the first fully designed U.S. hotel suite by Italian furniture designer Poliform.

"We're doubling down on the Meatpacking District," Michael Achenbaum, president and founder of Gansevoort Hotel Group, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "With its wide streets, culinary offerings, and cultural and experiential venues such as the Whitney Museum of American Art, the High Line, and the recently unveiled Little Island from Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, we know that this neighborhood will bounce back first. Over the years, our audience has grown and matured and so has our hotel. This is Gansevoort Meatpacking, all grown up."

An impressive art program includes Banksy's "Flying Copper" in the lobby, among works from other artists throughout the property, including a series of old and new photos showcasing the Meatpacking District's transformation. Rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art tech — the hotel is the first to offer Mirror interactive workout devices in every guest room, so visitors can keep up with their exercise regimen while away (of course, the 24-hour fitness center is just an elevator ride away, too). The hotel's dining venues, including The Chester and the Gansevoort Rooftop, have also been reinvigorated, and the rooftop pool and panoramic views are as beautiful as ever.

Coffee & Cocktails, an all-day cafe and cocktail bar with a European feel, is the hotel's newest dining venue, located just off the lobby. And on the rooftop, the new Saishin by Kissaki pop-up (running through Jan. 2, 2022) offers an amazing omakase sushi experience from the Michelin-rated restaurant, along with incredible city views.

