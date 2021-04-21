Staying at This New Nashville Hotel Helps Provide Shelter and Food for the Homeless

There's no easier way to pay it forward than staying at this new boutique hotel in Nashville.

Anchor Investments, which also owns the Russell Hotel and 506 Lofts in Nashville, Tennessee, is opening a brand new property called The Gallatin Hotel. While it's certainly a comfortable stay, it also serves an important purpose in its local community as the only hotel brand in the U.S. that gives away a substantial portion of each night's stay to local homeless ministries through its Rooms for Rooms program.

Renovated from a historic church built back in 1925 in East Nashville, The Gallatin has been modernized and updated for travelers today. Architecture firm Daniels & Chandler redesigned the space with vibrantly-colored guest rooms and suites. Blocks of bright colors can be seen on the walls, ceilings, and floors to make this an Instagram-worthy stay in Music City.

Renderings of the new Gallatin Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The Gallatin Hotel

"East Nashville is known for its quirky vibe and buzzing restaurants and nightlife, and The Gallatin Hotel is the perfect place to stay to take it all in," said Micah Lacher of Anchor Investments. "Inspired by bright and fun pop art images, this cheery hotel interior awakens the senses and ensures that your stay in Nashville is one you will never forget."

In addition, the hotel's courtyard connects to Fat Bottom Brewery's newest taproom in Nashville, and its location is close to some of the hippest destinations on the East Side and a short trip downtown.

But perhaps what makes it most special is how it gives back to the community. Anchor Investments properties give a generous percentage of each night's stay and the majority of its profits to local ministries that are helping those experiencing homelessness in Nashville. A weekend stay at one of its properties can provide up to 16 nights in a bed, 100 free showers, or 30 free meals for people struggling with homelessness at one of the company's nonprofit partners, like Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, People Loving Nashville, and ShowerUp. In the last five years, over 100,000 meals, showers, and beds have been donated.

"We started our Rooms for Rooms program to give a hand to the most vulnerable in our community. We believe we were put on this earth for a purpose greater than ourselves and we're called to give back to those who need it most. Our company motto is 'Work Here, Change Lives' and we strive for that mission each day," said Lacher in a statement. "We are continually encouraged by all of the amazing things our charity partners do for our community on a daily basis. Because guests stay at our hotels, our partners are able to provide hundreds of hot meals, showers, and beds each day to those in need. These daily necessities that many of us sadly take for granted serve as a great source of encouragement to those experiencing homelessness."

Rooms are available to book online for stays starting May 14. Nightly rates depend on the number of guests and availability, but can cost anywhere upwards of $179.

For more information or to make a booking, visit The Gallatin Hotel website.