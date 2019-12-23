This Space-Pod Hostel in Iceland Looks Like It's Straight Out of 'Star Wars'

Image zoom Courtesy of Galaxy Pod Hostel

Star Wars fans might not be able to visit a galaxy far, far away, but they can flock to this futuristic hostel in Iceland, according to Lonely Planet.

Image zoom Courtesy of Galaxy Pod Hostel

Located in Reykjavík, Iceland, the Galaxy Pod Hostel offers minimal, space-themed pods for guests visiting the city. After all, if Baby Yoda can have a floating baby carriage, why can’t we?

Each self-contained pod includes a comfortable twin- or queen-sized bed, reading lights, hangers, mirrors, a secure locker, a privacy curtain, doors, charging stations, and mood lighting that looks like it’s straight out of the Star Wars films and TV shows. The units are stacked in multi-person, all-gender dormitories that sleep four, eight, or 24 people. There's also a female-only dormitory that sleeps six people.

The facilities, according to the Galaxy Pod Hostel website, also feature a full kitchen (for all guests), an elevator in the building, gorgeous mountain views, wheelchair access, free Wi-Fi, a bar with refreshments, a big-screen TV and movie room, VR games, and some comfy common areas to socialize with other guests.

Image zoom Courtesy of Galaxy Pod Hostel

Sverrir Guðmundsson of Galaxy Pod Hostel told Lonely Planet that he was inspired by the capsule beds in The Fifth Element when he was creating the hostel.

“Well, our pods are much cozier, but that movie really inspired me! I believe there is some romance in this kind of accommodation when you are traveling to a place like Iceland that pretty much looks like another planet,” Guðmundsson said.

Image zoom Courtesy of Galaxy Pod Hostel

According to Lonely Planet, these pods have become increasingly popular among Star Wars fans visiting Iceland — likely due to the Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian, and the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pricing vary depending on your travel dates. For more information, visit the Galaxy Pod Hostel website.