Celebrate Friendsgiving on a Private Island for Just $50 Per Night Thanks to Hotels.com

This deal comes with a discounted stay on a private island as well as a private chef to cook Friendsgiving dinner.

This November, Hotels.com is giving one lucky group of friends a special reason to be thankful: The company is offering a weeklong stay on a private island for a massively discounted price.

Located off the coast of Marathon, Florida, "Friendsgiving Island" — complete with a three-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot vacation home, paddleboards, kayaks, and more — normally costs for $1,400 a night. This Hotels.com deal slashes that price to just $2,000 (plus tax) for the entire week. With enough room to accommodate a maximum of six guests, that works out to about $50 per person, per night.

With the pandemic changing the way we celebrate special occasions, from Zoom weddings to drive-by baby showers, this deal will allow a group of friends to break bread together in a setting that is definitely socially distanced. And since it’s the season for big meals with loved ones, the vacation package also comes with a private chef who will hop over to the island for one night to prepare a hearty Friendsgiving dinner. This exclusive getaway will take place Nov. 14 to 21, meaning guests can also make it home in time for Thanksgiving dinner with family on Nov. 26.

"We’ve been inspired by how people have adapted their travel plans throughout the pandemic, taking trips closer to home and staying at our vacation rental properties," said Josh Belkin, vice president of global brand at Hotels.com, in a press release.

To book this deal, head to the Friendsgiving Island reservation page on Oct. 27. The deal goes live at 10 a.m. ET and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

On day one, the lucky winner and their friends will be greeted by the property manager who will escort them to the island on a boat. Once there, they’ll be taught how to operate the boat and will have access to it the entire week for trips back to the mainland, if necessary.

If luck does not strike in your favor, there are plenty of other options for socially distanced celebrations this November. For a safe Thanksgiving dinner with your extended family, try this two-week "resort bubble" offering from Club Wyndham.