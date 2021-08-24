Swim in a Pool in the Middle of a Napa Vineyard at This New Four Seasons Resort

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is now taking reservations.

In August, the Four Seasons brand announced its latest property in Napa Valley will be opening this fall. The resort, the company explained, will invite guests to come "explore the winemaking process first-hand" where "the grape-to-glass experience is part of every stay."

Exterior of the pool at the Four Seasons Napa Valley Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

"Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley marks a significant milestone for our brand as we expand our California collection with the introduction of the first Four Seasons resort within a working winery, offering an array of opportunities to elevate the guest experience through immersive programming," Vince Parrotta, the president of hotel operations — Americas West, shared in a statement. "Offering authentic, exceptional experiences that reflect the destinations in which we operate is a priority for our brand and for our guests."

Located in the charming town of Calistoga, at the base of Mount Saint Helena, the resort offers a true natural sanctuary experience. And, with just 85 rooms, suites, and villas, it's a place where travelers can find personalized attention at every turn.

A living room inside the Four Seasons Napa Valley Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

Designed by Napa-based Erin Martin, in conjunction with Hirsch Bedner Associates, the hotel's rooms come with sweeping views of the surrounding land from every window and private terrace, along with fireplaces to cozy up to on chilly Napa nights, and plush bedding that will help lull even the weariest traveler to bed. This includes the resort's Estate Villa, a 3,400-square-foot free-standing building located at the edge of the on-site vineyard, which comes with its own private garden and swimming pool.

Throughout the property, guests can take part in a variety of services and experiences, including swimming in its two outdoor pools located in the midst of the vineyard, break a sweat at its regulation bocce ball court or in its state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and of course, dig in to world-class dining.

Led by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Erik Anderson, the hotel's main culinary attraction is TRUSS Restaurant Bar, a modern fine dining experience with a farm-fresh à la carte menu that overlooks the Calistoga vineyards and Palisades Mountains. While dining, guests can also sip from a curated 250-label wine list. Other dining options include the open-air Campo Poolside, overseen by executive resort chef Shaun Acosta, or grab a food pairing at Elusa Winery Tasting Room, and more.

A bedroom inside the Four Seasons Napa Valley Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

A bathroom inside the Four Seasons Napa Valley Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

"This is an exciting moment for our Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley family, as we open up reservations and begin planning guest visits," General Manager Mehdi Eftekari said in a statement. "The property proudly delivers an authentic luxury retreat without pretense, bringing a distinctive, laidback wine country ethos and style of hospitality that can only be found in the illustrious Napa Valley. Scenic vineyard views, exceptional wine and cuisine, holistic wellness, high design, immersive experiences, and so much more await guests at this ultimate wine country oasis."

Etekari added: "It is so unique that the Resort is positioned within an active winery, so the grape-to-glass experience is unmatched. There will be endless opportunities for guests to taste complex, age-worthy wines, with immersive, hands-on, and educational experiences and tasting sessions just steps from their rooms."