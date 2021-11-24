This Exclusive Bahamas Resort Just Launched a Rosé Pop-up Inspired by the Versailles Garden

Tables in the Versailles Garden at the Four Seasons Ocean Club

Tables in the Versailles Garden at the Four Seasons Ocean Club

Unlimited bubbly and the Bahamas — it's a match made in heaven, and the core concept of The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort's latest on-site activation. In honor of The Ocean Club's 60th anniversary in 2022, the luxury Bahamian hotel launched "a Rosé Paradis Garden'' pop-up experience on its property, available for a limited time only.

This one-of-a-kind garden experience is inspired by the legendary Versailles Garden and aims to give guests a taste of the coast of France from the Bahamas. The chic rose garden setting is adorned with special touches that will transport you from the white-sand beaches of Paradise Island to the fabulous shores of the French Riviera faster than you can say "rosé."

Couches in the Versailles Garden at the Four Seasons Ocean Club Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

The exclusive pop-up has been thoughtfully designed to complement the grandeur of the The Ocean Club resort, while also alluding to the iconic ambiance of the Côte d'Azur. Furniture inside the garden was handpicked from antique markets in the South of France, and these pieces are just a small taste of the attention to detail that The Ocean Club has put behind their gorgeous garden party experience. The most impressive part: Each piece of antique furniture was refurbished to match the exact shade of Whispering Angel rosé guests will sip on at the pop-up.

The bar in the Versailles Garden at the Four Seasons Ocean Club Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

Inside the garden, guests can indulge in lavish menu items such as caviar blinis and other extravagant treats, and of course, toast to good health and great times with rosé-all-day from Whispering Angel or a selection from the Château d'Esclans' portfolio de vin.

This exquisite pop-up will be open at The Ocean Club for the next four months, and is the first of a series of activations and special programming to commemorate 60 years of excellence at the Four Seasons Resort. Book your tickets and get ready to raise a glass in the Versailles-inspired gardens.