This Luxury Resort in Nevis Will Take Care of Your Kid's Virtual Schooling While You Hit the Beach

There is one silver lining to virtual learning: It gives the family flexibility when it comes to vacations.

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, located in Charlestown, St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean, is offering a new package that the entire family can enjoy, according to a statement from the hotel. As part of the resort’s Kids for All Seasons programming, the resort is offering a “schoolcation” package so kids can do their remote learning while parents take a much-needed break.

The idea of “schoolcations” is fairly unique to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotels have been offering ways to help families travel, even if parents and children still have to work and learn remotely.

Four Seasons in particular has been capitalizing on this trend, with the Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort also offering “schoolcation” packages for families wanting a Disney getaway earlier in 2020.

The Four Seasons Resort Nevis has set aside one particular room for supervised learning, so kids can sign on to do their schoolwork remotely or via Zoom while also enjoying a sunny, Caribbean backdrop. No more than 10 children will be situated in the room in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and the room is a particularly airy space. Kids can come in for a half-day from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, or a full day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents can enjoy the resort's cabanas, pool, or private beach while their kids are in class.

In addition, the resort has a ton of “after-school” activities that the whole family can enjoy, including a golf course, tennis, guided snorkeling, swim lessons, sand castle building, kite making, soca dance lessons, or even some educational programming like classes on marine biology, cooking, and baking.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

The resort offers some excellent places for parents to work remotely while also enjoying the sun and sand, too, as well as after-work activities like happy hours, rum tasting, and movie nights. Private villas and extended stays are also available.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Four Seasons Resort Nevis website.