Four Seasons Is Opening a Glamping Experience in Mexico This Year — Featuring 15 Tents With Private Pools

On Feb. 15, the hotel brand announced plans to build an innovative resort concept that focuses on crafting highly customizable itineraries led by personal guides and programming inspired by the nature and history of Mexico. And it will all take place at a new, sustainable, luxury tented resort offered as an expansion of the existing Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. The new glamping experience even has its own branding: It's called Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico.

Slated to open in late 2022, Naviva Resort will offer a collection of 15 luxury tents nestled in the forests of the Riviera Nayarit, near Puerto Vallarta. Each tent and common space will offer sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. The resort will also mirror its natural surroundings as it aims to help connect guests with the land and sea in this exquisite setting.

"The Naviva Resort will be an exceptional retreat for those seeking highly individualized service, curated wellness experiences, and artful culinary offerings that reflect the culture and character of Mexico," Bart Carnahan, Four Seasons' president of global business development and portfolio management, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "This is an ambitious and innovative new project for our brand, with every detail focused on the wellbeing of the guests, the sustainability of the design, and the celebration of the destination."

The trip begins even before takeoff. Ahead of their travels, guests will be matched with a personal guide who will help craft a bespoke itinerary based on their specific travel needs and desires. Guests can choose from an array of experiences or opt to just relax in peace among the lush surroundings. In addition to the on-site programming, guests will have full access to Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, including its restaurant and bar offerings, additional spa and fitness facilities, and beach and pool access.

Upon arrival, guests will meet their guides on a cocoon-inspired bamboo bridge overlooking a 30-foot ravine. The guide will then escort guests to their butterfly-inspired tents, perched on hillsides for optimal views. Each tent comes with a private pool, expansive decks, and some even have private outdoor gardens.

The tents and common areas, including its pool, spa, and outdoor gym, will come with an organic aesthetic and design and employ sustainable elements including solar panels, efficient water systems, and natural drainage, while the resort will also make use of electric vehicles, upcycled artwork, and locally sourced materials, produce, and ingredients to maximize guest experiences while minimizing its footprint.

As for who Naviva Resort is geared toward, Four Seasons' representatives explained in the release that the property is for just about anyone — solo travelers, couples, or those traveling with close friends or family. The company added in the statement, "With most offerings included as part of the stay, and digital disconnection highly encouraged, guests will be able to fully relax, rejuvenate, explore and get the most out of their journey."