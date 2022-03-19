How Miami's Four Seasons at The Surf Club has transitioned seamlessly from old school-chic to modern luxury.

This Miami Hotspot Was a Members-only Social Club in the 1930s — Here's Why It Still Hosts A-listers Today

Aerial view of the pool at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Founded nearly 100 years ago, The Surf Club remains a presence within Miami's Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside. You feel it when you walk down the hotel's palm-lined Peacock Alley, with handmade Italian tile underfoot, opulent chandeliers overhead, and the ocean beyond the arched doorway. You know it when you pass the black-and-white photograph of Winston Churchill painting a beach scene during one of his visits to The Surf Club. Opened in 1930 by tire magnate Harvey Firestone, the exclusive social club hosted Hollywood stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, and Gary Cooper as well as notables that included Douglas MacArthur and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.

Fast forward to today, when Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club continues to welcome guests who appreciate the modern style of architect Richard Meier's 2017 redesign under the ownership of Fort Partners. The ballroom that saw The Surf Club's opening on New Year's Eve 1930, extravagant themed parties with costumed guests, plenty of Prohibition-era booze, and over-the-top décor is now the Four Seasons' stunning Champagne Bar. Look around while you sip a cocktail or a glass of bubbly, and you'll see the original arched windows and ornate ceiling. Imagine the debutante balls, black-tie dinners, and lavish celebrations that continued well into recent years.

The conservatory at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

"The thought process behind The Surf Club's creative vision has always been to preserve its spirit and respect its iconic story," Gabriela Navarro, head of creative at Fort Partners, told Travel + Leisure. "Introducing a contemporary language that would integrate seamlessly whilst enhancing the whole was paramount. The selection of elements has been a process that is both intrinsic to the place and intuitive in nature, in this way enabling the creation of a new tradition."

Among Miami's most luxurious properties, this hotel stands out not only for its history, but for its transformation into a welcoming destination for families, couples, and full-time residents. Guest rooms and suites offer floor-to-ceiling views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, or the city alongside the comfort and contemporary style of French designer Joseph Dirand. For longer stays, one- and two-bedroom residential suites include fully equipped kitchens and expansive living areas with private balconies. The 7,200-square-foot Marybelle Penthouse Suite, the hotel's largest and most exclusive, features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private rooftop pool and terrace, a gourmet kitchen, and two dining areas.

The Champagne Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Credit: Douglas Friedman/Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Dining is another great pleasure at The Surf Club. Lido Restaurant, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the oceanfront terrace or in the dining room, is named for the original Surf Club spot. Italian cuisine, exquisite service, and an expansive wine list create memorable dinner experiences. Winston's on the Beach offers a casual alfresco menu just steps from the sand. From Wednesday through Sunday, Mediterranean Nights with Leila feature hot and cold mezze and entrees like shish kebabs, branzino, and spiced ribs. You might be just as content to take in the sophisticated ambiance of the Champagne Bar with a delicious crudo or light dinner accompanied by your choice from the largest selection of Champagnes in Miami. Thomas Keller's The Surf Club Restaurant is located in a meticulously updated space, modern yet reminiscent of the historic club's past. The menu focuses on classic continental cuisine with dishes like oysters Rockefeller, hand-cut steak tartare, and filet mignon.

The Lido Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Throughout the hotel's public spaces, contemporary art, photographs, seating areas, and a library's worth of coffee table books beckon guests to relax a while and enjoy the surroundings. The reception desk is discreetly set to the side, enhancing the atmosphere of a posh living room with quiet spots here and there, surrounded by lush palms.

Peacock Alley at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Most guests plan at least a few visits to the spa for a facial, massage, or to simply enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the lounge that overlooks the ocean. Individual rooms for post-treatment tea and fruit are a favorite. Yoga and wellness experiences are available, including healing experiences like the sound bath ceremony and coaching in meditation. Guests traveling with children will appreciate The Surf Club's kids' program, with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities under the guidance of camp counselors. Three pools, and of course, the stunning stretch of beach are there to enjoy, whether from a soft patch of pristine sand or a private cabana.