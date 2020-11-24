See Inside the Four Seasons Madrid, the Spanish Capital’s Most Elegant New Hotel

This is the place to see and be seen on your next trip to Madrid.

Madrid is already a special city, but now, thanks to Four Seasons, it’s somehow getting even more spectacular.

Designed by Estudio Lamela with interior designs by BAMO, the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is finally ready to welcome guests into its new stunning space.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid, located in the city center, is a true link between the area’s past and its present. While building the hotel, the team painstakingly restored key pieces to ensure the hotel honored its surroundings. The hotel itself is made up of seven different buildings, some of which date back to the 1800s. The now renovated buildings once included the Banco Hispano Americano, Banco Español de Crédito, and the Palace of La Equitativa.

Inside, the hotel’s lobby still maintains the marble columns used in the building’s previous life, as well as its original stained-glass windows. But, in the lobby guests will find modern touches too, such as the new oval staircase, an art installation called "Starry Night" meant to represent human virtues, along with a modernistic carpet by artist Jacobo Pérez-Enciso. In total, the hotel features more than 2,500 art pieces, all of them by different Spanish artists.

But, there’s so much more as you get past the entrance.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

Inside, guests have a number of room and suite options to choose from, including some 200 guestrooms, which come decorated with two-tone accents of pale blue or yellow, along with walnut wood furniture, white and gray marble bathrooms, and the plush beds Four Seasons is renowned for.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

For a bit more space, guests can also book The Royal Suite, which was the private office of the bank's president in the early 1900s. The room maintains all the original design elements of the time, including the moldings, hardwood floors, and original windows. The room includes a living room, study, guest bath, personal gym, kitchen, and dressing room, as well as a Juliet balcony so guests can look out onto the city below.

Or, for even more, guests can book out The Presidential Suite. According to Four Seasons, the suite was designed as a “social suite” and was decorated to evoke a sense of intimacy and fun. That suite comes with a main bedroom featuring a metal canopy bed, a primary bathroom clad in gray onyx and gold marble, and windows that look out into the entire city of Madrid.

Image zoom Credit: Four Seasons

Of course, this is all just the beginning. The hotel’s spa, restaurants, bars, and more are all worth the stay alone. And you can check them out for yourself as the Four Seasons Madrid is finally open and ready to welcome you on your next vacation. See all booking options here.