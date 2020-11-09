It may not have been the site of a news conference this weekend, but it is home to Philadelphia's most stunning swimming pool.

The Four Seasons Philadelphia Is Having a Moment — Here’s What the Hotel Is Really Like

The Four Seasons Philadelphia is having a moment.

On Saturday, the U.S. presidential election was called in favor of the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. But not before President Trump tweeted “Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 a.m.” However, the President didn’t mean the famed hotel, but rather a small landscaping company located in Philadelphia by the same name instead, as was clarified in another tweet from the President.

The hotel, one the newest luxury properties in Philadelphia, was quick to clarify they had no idea what the President was talking about.

But, even after clarifying the location, it didn’t stop people’s curiosity about the hotel. So, here’s what the real Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is really like.

“Soaring above Center City in the skyline’s tallest tower, Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is located atop a 60-story landmark by architect Lord Norman Foster,” the hotel explains.

Inside, Philly food lovers can dine at Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant Jean-George Philadelphia or Vernick Fish from James Beard Award-winner Greg Vernick. After a hearty meal, visitors can make their way up to the 57th-floor where they will find the hotel’s spa, infinity pool, and fitness center, which overlooks the city below.

Beyond the usual, the hotel has also launched its new “Limitless Learning” program for long-term guests and their children.

“With the evolution of the new virtual classroom environment, we are proud to launch our Limitless Learning program offering curated itineraries and resources for families looking to elevate their ‘work from home’ setting,” the hotel’s website explains. “With history, art, and cultural experiences at your doorstep, we welcome you to enjoy the fun of learning through travel.”

The hotel learning experience includes high-speed internet, daily packed lunch for children, access to a study lounge, exclusive workshops like culinary lessons, constitutional walking tours, visits to the local zoo, and even physical education time for kids to get active. So yeah, there’s a lot more happening at this hotel than a presidential mistweet. Make sure to see it for yourself on your next visit to the Keystone State.

And if you're looking to book a trip, Four Seasons is currently offering its "Time to Connect" package, which gives 20% off rooms booked now through Nov. 30. The package requires a minimums stay of two nights, but allows for flexible date changes should you need to change the dates of your trip through June 30, 2021.