The Four Seasons Bangkok Is Bringing Unparalleled Luxury to Thailand’s Capital City

The Four Seasons family is now a little bigger with the opening of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

“The much-anticipated return of Four Seasons to Thailand’s capital is nothing short of spectacular,” Christian Clerc, Four Seasons president, global operations, shared in a statement. “Guests will be in awe of the exquisite design, the world-class restaurant and bar options, and a state-of-the-art wellness center. As always, the unparalleled, intuitive service from Four Seasons people will be at the center of it all. Thanks to our visionary owner-partners at Country Holdings Group Public Company Limited, this magnificent Hotel combines everything that one has come to expect of Four Seasons in Thailand and around the world.”

Located along the open riverfront, and just 40 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, the fourth location in the Four Seasons Thailand Collection comes with 299 rooms, as well as a number of restaurants and lounges, event spaces, and an urban wellness center. The complex also includes 366 Four Seasons Private Residences, which will open in 2021.

“Like the city of Bangkok, our new Four Seasons is full of surprises, whether it’s the breath-taking river views, the rich design details, the perfect cocktail or a striking piece of art,” general manager Lubosh Barta says. “We look forward to offering personalized experiences in an environment of safety and trust as we embrace Four Seasons enhanced global health and safety program, Lead With Care, with uncompromising Four Seasons service in a truly spectacular setting.”

Among the accommodations, guests can book the 4,800-square-foot Presidential Suite, which comes with two-story windows, a large open living area, its own bar and catering kitchen, up to three bedrooms, and an oversized terrace with private plunge pool.

As for what guests can expect to eat and drink at the new resort, Four Seasons says it brought together a “dream team of experts in cuisines, room design, and hospitality innovation” to create a collection of original dining and drinking concepts.

In honor of its opening, the hotel is extending the Staycation at Four Seasons offer through Feb. 15, 2021. The package includes daily breakfast for two, hotel credit toward food and beverages, and guaranteed early check-in and late checkout. See more booking options on its website now.