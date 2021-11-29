You Can Own a Four Seasons Lake House in Austin — for $4 Million

Austin, Texas just got a little more luxurious with this new Four Seasons residential community.

Austin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and for good reason. In addition to a bustling downtown with an excellent music scene and wonderful restaurants, it has an idyllic lake and waterfront where residents jog, kayak, and go boating. It's the perfect blend of city and country living. And soon, there will be an ultra-luxury community from Four Seasons — the tony hotel brand recently announced its first standalone residential community in Texas, just 20 minutes from downtown Austin.

Funicular at Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin Credit: Courtesy of DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin will span 145 acres, including 90 acres of preserve and parkland and 2,000 feet of protected shoreline. There will be 179 residences located within a luxurious building overlooking Lake Austin. The design and architecture will be contemporary, emphasizing indoor-outdoor living through plenty of open-air spaces, including private terraces for each residence. Even more impressive than the views and the design are the amenities. It's truly more akin to a five-star hotel than a residential community.

The 60,000-square-foot Athletic Center is a fitness buff's dream. Not only is there a full gym, but there are private training rooms, two golf simulators, as well as basketball, squash, pickleball, and tennis courts. There's a gym for children and a play area to keep them busy while you work out.

It's not all sports and fitness — there's a strong focus on wellness and relaxation, too. The Orangerie is designed to be a calm, indoor garden with spaces for yoga and meditation. There's also an 82-foot indoor pool. For even more relaxation, there will be a spa with treatment rooms, pools, saunas, steam rooms, and a beauty salon.

There's plenty of places for socializing, as well. The Clubhouse has a 300-foot infinity-edge pool, cabanas, a game room, and a theater with a 60-foot-wide Samsung Onyx Cinema LED screen. The on-site restaurant will be reserved exclusively for residents, with two stories, the second for private dining. In addition, there is a café for coffee and to-go items on property.

The Garden Plaza and Portal at Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin Credit: Courtesy of DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

The residences are set high on a hilltop, but that doesn't mean it will take long to get onto the water. There will be a funicular that zips residents down to the lake in just two minutes. The waterfront will have a marina with private boat slips, a 3,500-square-foot clubhouse, and an Owners Boating Club.

Infinity Pool at Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin Credit: Courtesy of DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

"Our collection of standalone private residences is a natural extension of the Four Seasons brand — guided by the same principles of service and quality excellence — while offering a one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience outside of our hotels and resorts," said John Davison, president and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. The community is a partnership between Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Austin Capital Partners, and Hines, a real estate investment firm.