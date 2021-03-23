This Hotel Is Made of Recycled Shipping Containers — and It’s In One of the Most Charming Towns in Texas

The Flophouze in Round Top, Texas is here to prove that eco-friendly hotels can be cool, too. All it takes is a few shipping containers and an eye for design.

"Born from Pure wanderlust, an inherited obligation to recycle, and a constant need to create, owner Matt White and his crew from Recycling The Past have created an amazing new concept in Round Top," the hotel explained on its website.

The hotel is made up of recycled shipping containers, each one gutted and then re-fitted with bedrooms and bathrooms, all using sustainably harvested wood from White's farm in upstate New York and reclaimed lumber from a distillery in Kentucky.

Flophouze Hotel made of recycled shipping containers Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Flophouze Hotel

"To capture the vast pastoral views and great natural light, windows were installed that were salvaged from a school in Philadelphia that was slated for demolition," the team added on its website. "We keep the funky vibe going with kitchen cabinet bases from a laboratory in Brooklyn, and for the countertops, we used old bowling alley floors from Texas!"

The floors, the hotel explained, are original to the containers and are covered with "many vintage artifacts, rugs, art, and fixtures gleaned from our travels across the globe and amazing finds from the Round Top Antiques Show, each HOUZE will offer you a unique place to stay."

Flophouze Hotel made of recycled shipping containers Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Flophouze Hotel

There are currently six container homes available for rent, but the company is currently working on building a few more that will be ready this year. Each unit also comes with complimentary coffee and tea, Topochico sparkling water, and Mexican Cokes.

For guests who want to take a dip or head out on a fishing adventure, Fayette Lake sits right around the corner. Each unit also comes with a hammock, firepit, and outdoor chairs so you can watch the sun go down and see the stars twinkle in the sky each night.