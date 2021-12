Sleep Over a Crystal-clear Lagoon in the First Overwater Villas on Fiji's Main Island

From glass-bottomed villas in French Polynesia to boat-like bungalows in the Maldives, overwater accommodations grace many a bucket list. Although Fiji is known worldwide for its crystal-clear waters and laid-back island living, it hasn't jumped on the sleep-where-you-swim trend as swiftly as other destinations.While the floating bures — or “huts” — at Likuliku Lagoon Resort in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands have become a go-to destination for honeymooners and divers, and guests at the Koro Sun Resort in the Savusavu region love to hop between their water-top bungalows and the rainforest spa, there's finally a new kid in town.The Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay is the first resort with overwater accommodations on mainland Fiji: Viti Levu, the largest island of the republic. It is also Marriott's first ever property in Fiji.“Marriott Hotels & Resorts has been looking for the right opportunity to expand its footprint in the Pacific for many years,” Silvano Dressino, general manager of the new Fiji resort, told Travel + Leisure. “Fiji felt like a natural choice.”The 250-room resort, which opened to guests in April 2017, includes 114 luxury bure villas, 22 of which sit on the water. Guests in the overwater villas can dive directly from their private decks into the surrounding waters.The resort is an idyllic spot for destination weddings — you can rent six or more over-water villas for guests and exchange vows in a garden at the center, Dressino says — and for honeymoons, thanks to a selection of adult-only villas and an adult-only infinity pool for romantic swimming and lounging.And it also offers the opportunity for families to unwind with an off-the-grid getaway that doesn't skimp on activities to occupy the kids. The Turtle Kids' Club will host events such as t-shirt making and baking, and of course there's a kiddie pool, too.Whatever stage of life you're at or type of break you're looking for, get an exclusive peek at the new digs below.