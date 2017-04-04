Sleep Over a Crystal-clear Lagoon in the First Overwater Villas on Fiji's Main Island

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay has three restaurants, a lounge, and a café. Goji Kitchen & Bar offers Fijian, Asian, and Indian dishes made with local produce, while Fish Bar (pictured) serves fresh seafood with sunset views. The Lagoon House & Bar is a more casual spot for Mediterranean fare — and yes, there's a swim-up bar.

The Lagoon Lounge is the place to grab a coffee by day or a cocktail by night, and Fiji Baking Company has pastries, sandwiches, and other light bites, plus a bar looking out onto the Pacific.