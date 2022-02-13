This Iconic Quebec City Hotel Has Hosted the Likes of Charles Lindbergh, Grace Kelly, and Winston Churchill

It was in December , a few years ago, that I first visited Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (doubles from $230), whose fairy-tale silhouette rises on a promontory above the St. Lawrence River. I was smitten. But what, I wondered, would Samuel de Champlain—who founded Quebec City on this very rock—have thought of the astonishing building that looms where his fort once stood?

He would certainly have appreciated the wave of warm air that greeted me as I walked into the chandeliered lobby. (Interiors were a lot chillier in this part of the world in 1608.) The snowfall outside wasn't heavy, but it was more than I had seen over the past decade back home in England, and I happily sipped scotch in the 1608 Bar as tobogganers hurtled down the steep triple-lane slide outside. There's nothing so cozy as a comfortable chair, a strong drink, and a view of people cavorting in subzero temperatures—although cozy is an odd word to describe a 610-room hotel built more than a century ago in the style of a Renaissance French château.