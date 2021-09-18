Everything old is indeed new again.

One of LA's Most Iconic Hotels Has Been Completely Reimagined Thanks to a $2.5 Billion Renovation

The Fairmont Century Plaza, one of Los Angeles' most iconic hotels, is ready to unveil its $2.5 billion renovations.

"Fairmont Century Plaza will once again be the Los Angeles hotel, just as it was when it opened to worldwide acclaim in 1966," Philip Barnes, the hotel's regional vice president and general manager, shared in a statement. "Working with our talented team to ensure the return of a beloved jewel in L.A.'s crown has been a career highlight. We look forward to welcoming guests and locals from all over the world into a reimagined and stunningly beautiful hotel with an exemplary level of service."

Fairmont Century Plaza - Lobby Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Century Plaza

On Sept. 27, the property will return as a mixed-use development project on 6.14 acres of land, which includes two, 44-story towers with 94,000 square feet of boutique shopping and 268 privately owned luxury residences.

The property's 16 floors will now house an additional 63 privately owned residential units, as well as 400 guest rooms, including 49 suites. It's returning with almost half the number of guest rooms, which means visitors will not only get more personalized stays, but also have larger, more luxurious accommodations. Plus, every room comes with marble bathrooms and a balcony, so guests can stay in style.

Fairmont Century Plaza - California Suite bathroom Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Century Plaza

In each room, and all the common spaces, guests will also find an impressive art collection from around the world, including its signature piece, "Laura."

Fairmont Century Plaza - Guestroom 2 Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Century Plaza

"Sitting on the front drive at 23 feet tall, the serene mesh sculpture was created by internationally celebrated Spanish artist Jaume Plensa," the hotel explained in a statement. "From iconic pop culture moments to contemporary modern luxury, Fairmont Century Plaza is at the center of it all."

Much of this work is thanks to the international design firm Yabu Pushelberg, which delivered a modern update to the hotel while maintaining its 1960s nostalgia and California-cool vibes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fairmont Century Plaza to Accor's growing luxury portfolio in North and Central America," Heather McCrory, CEO of Accor North & Central America, added in the statement. "The reopening of this Los Angeles luxury landmark is a milestone for both the brand and the city, as Fairmont is trusted to reimagine this storied icon following a $2.5 billion renovation and development project. The newest Fairmont is a flagship for the brand, offering a one-of-a-kind experience at the center of it all in the famed Century City and setting the standard for future development projects in the region."

And now, the space will also house Fairmont Gold, the brand's exclusive hotel-within-a-hotel experience. It features its own 70 guest rooms and suites and comes with private check-in and checkout, exclusive access to the Gold Lounge, and dedicated personal assistants from its 24/7 concierge service.

Of course, the hotel is getting a foodie upgrade as well, thanks to Lumière, a French-inspired brasserie that will transport guests back to 1920s Paris.

Fairmont Century Plaza - Lumiere 2 Credit: Matt Gendal/Courtesy of Fairmont Century Plaza

"Open for all-day service, Lumière is an inviting neighborhood spot that celebrates timeless bohemian glamour with a fresh West Coast perspective," the hotel said. "The team is led by visionary hospitality veteran Paul Quinn, restaurant general manager, with the menu overseen by executive chef Ramon Bojorquez. Featuring local, seasonal ingredients and refined dishes, brasserie favorites include French onion soup, steak frites, seafood towers, and magnums of Champagne."

For those looking to deepen their relaxation experience, there's also the Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, an updated 14,000-square-foot space featuring nine treatment rooms designed by Yabu Pushelberg, experiential rain showers, aromatherapy steam rooms, a hammam, and a Himalayan salt room.

Fairmont Century Plaza - Fairmont Spa Century Plaza Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Century Plaza