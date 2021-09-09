Swap Your Home Office for a Beachside Cabana at This Luxury Resort in Mexico

The crisp air of autumn is starting to creep in, which means it's high time you plan your escape south. No need to take vacation days, just book a warm-weather "workation" at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Mexico.

In September, the hotel announced a suite of new local experiences to help guests "unplug for a moment and uncover unique local culture." To make the most of their workation, guests should opt for the Home Away from Home package, which includes a minimum long-term stay of 21 days, in-villa Chef services, and personalized amenities. The hotel adds, guests can "effortlessly balance virtual work demands out of their private office cabana while being pampered by a personal butler team." Those cabanas even include a fully-stocked fridge, fresh fruit, and a 30-minute massage for when those Zoom calls become just too stressful to bear.

Esperanza Beach Cabanas Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

While there, guests can indulge in experiences like the Fresh Catch with a Local Fisherman, which takes them out to the Sea of Cortéz to fish for mahi-mahi, swordfish, grouper, and tuna. Then, following the day on the water, guests will return back to the resort to have Chef Alexis Placios cook up their haul using his full-fish techniques.

Other experiences include jewelry making with Indira & Isidro, a local couple behind the line of the same name. Alongside the couple, guests are invited to design their own one-of-a-kind jewelry and take inspiration from Aztec and Mayan traditions. "Discover the synergy between natural elements such as bone, shells, deer horns and wood, and gemstones of every color, including black pearls from the Sea of Cortéz," the hotel adds. "The result is a labor of love that will be a reminder of the guest's experience for years to come."

Esperanza's beach cabanas Credit: Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

And there's even an agave garden experience, which guests can head to for a next-level private tequila (or mezcal) experience. The tasting includes a demonstration of the distillery process and a "lesson in the multiple origins, methods, chemistry profiles, and stories of the places, people, and labor of love bottled up in each sip of tequila."