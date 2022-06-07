The Booking.com listing at Graceland Guesthouse becomes available June 9 and is first-come first-serve.

You Can Take the Ultimate Elvis-themed Vacation in Memphis for Less Than $20 — but You Have to Act Fast

Wise men say only fools rush in. But what do wise men know about once-in-a-lifetime, spontaneous vacations?

Celebrating the release of Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis," Booking.com is offering fans of the music icon the chance to book a getaway to Memphis — King of rock'n'roll style. Just be prepared to book quickly as booking opens on Thursday, June 9 at 12 p.m. ET and is available on a first-come first-basis.

Two lucky fans will be able to book a two-night trip — this Saturday — to Memphis that comes complete with behind-the-scenes access to attractions like Graceland Mansion and Sun Studio, where Elvis first recorded.

The exterior and pool at The Guest House at Graceland Credit: Courtesy of Booking.com

Those who are lucky enough to nab one of the spots will indulge in the ultimate Graceland experience from this Saturday, June 11 through Monday, June 13 at the price of $19.57 (honoring 1957, the year Elvis hit number one with 'Jailhouse Rock").

Not only will fans get celebrity treatment at Elvis's old haunts, they'll get there in style. The trip includes a chauffeur with a vintage car, like one the King himself would have driven. And you'll also get all-star access to a sneak-peek preview of Luhrmann's new film.

Interior of the lobby at The Guest House at Graceland Credit: Courtesy of Booking.com

And the customized itinerary will have any Elvis fan saying "thank you, thank you very much."

While in town, you'll mosey around Beale Street and enjoy a welcome dinner at Graceland's Presley Motors Automobile Museum. And you can even eat Elvis' iconic fried peanut butter and banana sandwich from Arcade Restaurant (and take photos in his preserved favorite booth).

Interior of a Junior Suite Bedroom at The Guest House at Graceland Credit: Courtesy of Booking.com

Accommodations are at The Guest House at Graceland, just steps away from Elvis' digs. And you'll get to take home a custom Elvis-inspired Gibson Epiphone guitar as souvenir.

While The Ultimate ELVIS Experience includes everything while on the ground, travel to Memphis will have be booked separately. For more information about the getaway — or to try to book on June 9 — visit Booking.com.