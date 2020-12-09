Living Like Buddy in This 'Elf' Hotel Suite Is the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer This Year

The Michigan city of Rochester has always been filled with holiday spirit with its annual Christmas market, Kris Kringle market, and Caroling in the City. But this year, as concerns from the coronavirus pandemic canceled the trio of events, one hotel decided to put its own twist on holiday cheer in the form of a suite decked out in all things from the 2003 movie "Elf," CNN reported.

The city’s Royal Park Hotel has transformed its Highland Suite into a themed suite based on the holiday movie’s title character Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell. “Imagine walls adorned with lights and gift wrap, the ceiling filled with over-the-top snowflakes, ornaments & garland,” the description reads.

The holiday decorations include more than 5,000 feet of handmade paper snowflake garland and a sign over the bed that says, “Santa I Know Him.” A tree also has touches a fan would appreciate, like signs reading, “You sit on a throne of lies,” “There’s room for everyone on the nice list,” and “Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?”

Image zoom Credit: Steven Robert Photography/Royal Park Hotel

And of course it wouldn’t be a true "Elf" experience without indulging in Buddy’s favorite food groups of candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup, so guests will accordingly be treated to “maple toasty tarts, chocolate-covered marshmallow snowballs, elf munch, which is a Chex mix with tasty additions including chocolate and marshmallows, and candy canes,” according to CNN.

But that’s not all, the suite is also sponsored by Maker’s Mark, with another tree decorated with items themed around the bourbon. Plus guests will get Buddy’s signature “Mailroom Cocktail.”

"We thought it would be a really cool idea, especially with people not feeling safe this year, to offer a holiday experience in a suite for them, so they can still feel safe, still get into the holiday spirit and have something fun to do," Royal Park Hotel’s Sarah Osbourn told CNN.

Rooms start at $499 a night, with limited availability in December, but more options in January to extend the ‘Elf’ spirit into 2021. Ten percent of the proceeds will also go to holiday cheer in a different way, supporting the city’s renowned The Big, Bright Light Show, now through Jan. 3, 2021, when the Downtown shops glow with more than a million lights.