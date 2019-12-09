This Luxurious New Zealand Hotel Only Has 13 Rooms — All With Stunning Lake and Mountain Views

Image zoom Courtesy of Eichardt's Private Hotel

We get it — even on vacation, it’s nice to have your own private quarters to retreat back to after a long day of exploring, beaching, and sight-seeing. One might even say the quieter and more secluded the hotel, the better.

But you can enjoy your downtime without staying on a remote, uninhabited island away from the rest of the world — you'll likely crave a little entertainment to complement all that peace and quiet, after all. Thanks to a new Skylark deal at Eichardt’s Private Hotel in Queenstown, New Zealand, a dream vacation that offers the absolute best of both worlds is now a reality.

Located between bustling downtown Queenstown and tranquil Lake Wakatipu, Eichardt’s is truly a unique hotel. With stunning views of water, city, and The Remarkables mountain range, nearly every type of traveler can fulfill their sense of wanderlust at this property. But as the name suggests, Eichardt’s Private Hotel is big on, well, privacy. The lakefront getaway boasts just 13 rooms in all, including suites, apartments, and a penthouse, meaning there will never be more than a few dozen guests on property at a time. Each room, no matter the size, comes stocked with the finest amenities, the coziest of living spaces, and fireplaces — not to mention, gorgeous views of the surrounding wonders.

Eichardt’s Bar is a local social hub as well as a culinary destination, meaning a little excitement is always just a few steps away from your blissful, private paradise. And in case the privacy and views alone aren’t enough to sweep guests off their feet, Skylark is offering a special deal to give travelers a little more. If you reserve a room now through Skylark, you’ll receive a complimentary cocktail making class with Eichardt’s head barman, or a wine tasting with the onsite sommelier. You’ll also score daily breakfast for two.

As far as pure, undisturbed luxury goes, it doesn’t get much better than this. Book your stay at Eichardt’s Private Hotel here.