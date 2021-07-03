This Hamptons Resort Is Back After a Multi-million Dollar Renovation — but Its Sunset Views Remain Gorgeous

EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton, New York, was totally transformed just in time for the summer season with a major multi-million dollar renovation. The five-acre resort, formerly called East Hampton Point, is still known for its great sunset views and waterfront location, but it now has stunning fresh interiors, delicious new eateries, and a Mediterranean-inspired feel.

The Magari Harbor House offers single rooms as well as two- and three-bedroom suites, plus there's a collection of charming one- and two-bedroom cottages with historic exteriors and bright, modern interiors featuring furnishings from the likes of Restoration Hardware, Frette bedding, and Acqua di Parma bath products. A picturesque, guest-only swimming pool, tennis court, and fitness center mean there's plenty to do on property, but there are bikes available and a complimentary shuttle that can take guests to nearby beaches, too. The resort has partnered with SLT, Stretch*d, FlexIt, and OneYogaHouse to offer fitness and wellness experiences, including total body workouts, personal stretching, virtual personal training, and more.

Whether you're staying at the resort or just boating in for the day and parking at the marina, there are two dining options that give guests a taste of the Mediterranean. Visitors can start their day with Italian pastries like bomboloni, snacks, and local espresso while browsing the curated resort shop. At Sí Sí, the resort's waterfront restaurant, executive chef Dane Sayles (who was previously at Gurney's Resorts) has created a menu drawing inspiration from Italy, Spain, Greece, Morocco, and Turkey. Dishes include seafood paella, handmade bucatini verde with lobster, whole roasted branzino, and more, plus signature cocktails and wine.

