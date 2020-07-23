This Florida Resort Has a Champagne Butler, On-demand Cocktail Cart, and Custom-stocked Mini Bars

As many hotels and resorts reopen after the coronavirus pandemic, they’re also looking for new ways to surprise and treat their guests.

For instance, Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, a five-star ocean retreat in Florida, reopened its doors on July 1, and guests are now enjoying some very sweet perks.

In the interest of offering guests a way to social distance while enjoying their stay, the resort is now offering guests their own, custom-stocked minibars and an on-demand cocktail cart. The “At Your Service Cocktail Butler” brings a cocktail cart right to guests' doors and prepares their cocktail of choice for enjoyment in the comfort of their guest room. Mini-bars are also stocked with a variety of snacks and beverages that are available for pre-order, including Eau Palm Beach’s Growler selection of 100% local craft beers brewed within a 10-mile radius of the resort. Guests can also enjoy spontaneous toasts at the adults-only Tranquility Pool, courtesy of the resort’s champagne butler.

Image zoom Courtesy of Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

In addition to the resort’s wide array of drink services, guests can enjoy an à la carte Sunday brunch service with live music by guitarist and composer Alturo Romay (instead of a traditional buffet). The resort also has a host of fun activities, including tennis, a pool, surfing, boogie boarding, paddle boarding, snorkeling, private cabanas, or motorized water sports. The resort’s spa is also offering guests a special spa day that includes a 60-minute self-centered massage, 60-minute facial, pedicure, and hair blowout, 20% off any retail purchase, and a complimentary Eau Spa embroidered robe.

Families can also treat the kids to complimentary access to AquaNuts and Coast children and teen clubs, as well as a food & beverage program with all-day meals, unlimited juices, milk and soda throughout their stay for just $30 per day.

Image zoom Courtesy of Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

The resort is taking into account all health and safety measures as it welcomes more guests in the wake of the pandemic, including practicing social distancing and sanitation procedures.