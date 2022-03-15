A New Lake Placid Hotel Is Taking Over a 1950s Motor Lodge With Cozy Cabins

Popular Catskills hotel Eastwind is opening a second location this spring. Eastwind Lake Placid is taking over a 1950s motor lodge just off Main Street in downtown Lake Placid. The hotel will span five buildings across 2.8 acres of land along the Chubb River. And just as the first Eastwind celebrates nature and the mountains with minimalist Scandinavian design, Eastwind Lake Placid honors the beautiful Adirondack Mountains in a similar way.

"Our intention to expand the Eastwind brand, after starting in the Catskills, drove us further north to the Adirondacks — another classic, drivable location in upstate New York," says co-founder and co-owner Bjorn Boyer. "Lake Placid is another beloved year-round destination known for its historic Olympic roots and easy access to one of the largest protected parklands in the United States, as well as a bustling downtown. We're outdoor lovers, and the Adirondacks up the ante in terms of outdoor sports. "

Interior spaces at Eastwind Hotel in Lake Placid, New York Credit: Lawrence Braun

Eastwind Lake Placid's boutique and intimate feel differentiates it from the great camps and lodges that already exist in the Adirondacks. Its 26 accommodations include two types of freestanding wood-framed cabins: Suites and Petites. All cabins feature queen beds, full indoor private bathrooms, and adjoining outdoor patios, as well as the vintage Scandinavian design that made the original Eastwind so famous. Larger groups will enjoy the standalone two-bedroom residence with two king bedrooms, a separate living room, a full kitchen, and a recreational attic space.

Of course, there will be plenty to do when guests decide to leave their cozy cabins, too. The new hotel will feature a pool (opening later this summer), a first for the brand. A vintage library, a spa with saunas, and a communal gathering place with a fire pit will also be on property. Weekly programming like live music and yoga and pilates classes will be offered, as will bike and skate rentals. Plus, the vast Adirondack Park has everything an outdoor adventurer could want, from hiking and climbing to skiing and bobsledding.

Interior spaces at Eastwind Hotel in Lake Placid, New York Credit: Lawrence Braun

Like the original, Eastwind Lake Placid will offer breakfast baskets delivered to guests' doors each morning, plus bar bites and sandwiches available from the reception bar. There will also be outdoor meals cooked over an open-flame Argentinean grill available seasonally. Come fall, a bar and lounge will open inside a former blacksmith shop.

While this property won't necessarily be better than the original, the owners did use their experience to avoid mistakes and highlight guests' favorite things about the Catskills hotel.

"We have learned so much since becoming hoteliers upon opening the first Eastwind hotel in 2018," says Boyer. "After the last four years of honing our skills and constantly elevating the original property, in opening our second Eastwind, we knew right away logistically what would and wouldn't work, how to bring our vision to life, and what our loyal guests would be excited about in this new destination."

Interior spaces at Eastwind Hotel in Lake Placid, New York Credit: Lawrence Braun