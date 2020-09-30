This Instagram-worthy Glamping Experience in Upstate New York Should Be on Your Fall Bucket List

Attention New York City dwellers: Looking for a quick escape from the city? Eastwind Hotel & Bar in the Catskills has a new offering just for you.

Located just three hours outside of New York City (and a mere three hours outside of Boston, too), sits the delightful property that takes Scandinavian influences in its design and focuses on letting people experience all that the region has to offer. And now, it’s helping guests immerse themselves in the great outdoors even more with its new glamping offering.

Image zoom Lawrence Braun/Eastwind

The property has expanded to offer Lushna Suites, small wooden structures that look like canvas tents set amongst the trees.

Each Lushna suite, the hotel explains, sleeps up to four guests. The suites each come with a patio space, fire pit, and yes, their own bathrooms.

The new private freestanding suites come with one queen loft bed, along with a lounge space with a pull-out sofa. The suites also make for an excellent creative retreat as they also come with a small writer’s nook, a fridge, and an en-suite bathroom, so guests never have to leave their own little paradise if they don’t want to.

To truly help guests experience the natural surroundings, the team also built an outdoor shower in each suite and hammocks are set out around the property for those relaxing afternoons.

Guests staying in the suites also gain access to the hotel’s sauna, are provided with BBQ kits, and can even lounge around in Pendelton robes. Oh, and perhaps best of all, guests can bring along their furry friends as the Lushna suite experience is pet-friendly.