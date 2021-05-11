You donut want to miss this deal.

This Donut-themed Hotel 'Sweet' in North Carolina Comes With a 'Donut Concierge'

The balcony in The Sweet Escape with Duck Donuts at Sanderling Resort

Now's your chance to snag a pretty sweet vacation.

Duck Donuts has teamed up with the Sanderling Resort on the Outer Banks of North Carolina to give carb-loving guests a donut-themed room stocked with tons of donut decor and activities just in time for National Donut Day on June 4.

The bed inside the The Sweet Escape with Duck Donuts at Sanderling Resort

The "Sweet Escape" room is decked out in donut bedding, donut pillows, donut wallpaper, donut artwork, and, of course, dozens of actually edible donuts to enjoy during your stay. In addition, guests will be treated to immersive experiences like a donut wake-up call, an in-room coffee and donut decorating bar, and a tour at one of the original Duck Donuts stores in Duck, North Carolina.

Guests may also place a customized donut order via their dedicated donut concierge. The concierge arranges a wake up call that will bring fresh coffee and donuts in the morning — because that's how to start your day off right.

There will also be lots of donut-themed souvenirs to take home, including branded beach towels, a reusable beach cooler and tote bag, branded koozies, cups, coupons, and more. If you also take a trip to the pool, you'll get to lounge in luxury on a donut-shaped float.

Pool float and towel with The Sweet Escape with Duck Donuts at Sanderling Resort

In addition, Duck Donuts and the Sanderling Resort will also run a social media giveaway between June 22 and June 30, where one winner will enjoy a free four night stay at the Sanderling Resort, plus a tote bag with Duck Donut souvenirs.

The Sanderling Resort is a AAA Four Diamond hotel where there is always something to do during your stay, including going to the beach or the hotel's pool, riding bicycles, sunrise yoga, kayaking, paddleboarding, surfing, parasailing, fishing, and more. The hotel's restaurant, Kimball's Kitchen, is also the perfect place to sit and have a good meal (when you're not eating donuts, that is).

Reservations for The Sweet Escape are available now. Stays are available between May 28 and June 30, 2021, and nightly rates begin at $599 with a three-night minimum.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Sanderling Resort website.