A night sky bursting with brilliant stars, pure silence echoing through the trees—if you love the idea of camping out deep in nature but aren't ready to tackle the logistics, Barcelona-based design studio In-Tenta may have the solution.

Enter DROP box, a portable hotel suite that can be set up instantly in the location of your choice. The suites, which come in one- or two-bedroom models, are constructed mainly of wood and include oversized windows to help you immerse yourself in your surroundings while having "little to no impact on the natural ecological environment," according to the company's website.

Drop Box Hotel Credit: Courtesy of In-Tenta design

Drop Box Hotel Credit: Courtesy of In-Tenta design

While the suites are designed to fit in seamlessly in even the most remote natural locations, guests enjoy the comforts of a bathroom with a panoramic shower and an outdoor terrace, so rugged campers into roughing it in the great outdoors need not apply.

Intrigued travelers can take a virtual tour on the In-Tenta website, and if you like what you see, pricing is available upon request.