The Dorchester has been an icon in London since 1931.

This Historic London Hotel Is Celebrating Its 90th Birthday With a New Rooftop Bar

A historic London institution turned 90 this week, and it's celebrating with a new rooftop bar that you'll want on your bucket list.

On April 20, The Dorchester in London celebrated its 90th birthday. Upon opening in 1931, it quickly became a go-to destination for some iconic public figures and celebrities, including Queen Elizabeth II, John Lennon, Elizabeth Taylor, Earnest Hemingway, Alfred Hitchcock, President Eisenhower, and more.

The Dorchester Credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester Collection

In honor of its storied legacy, The Dorchester is opening its first-ever rooftop bar and restaurant concept. The Dorchester Rooftop will play host for a number of pop-ups that offer a variety of fresh and seasonal food and drink menus inspired by local British flavors throughout spring and summer — all with a stunning view of Hyde Park and East London.

The Dorchester Rooftop Credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester Collection

The new rooftop bar will also feature daily live music performances and crafted cocktails, which are perfect for warm spring and summer days with friends now that lockdown has officially lifted in London.

Chefs Tom Booton and Jean-Philippe Blondet have already signed on to create special menus. Now through April 25, guests can dine on ham hock and foie gras terrine, rib eye with mushrooms and tarragon, chicory salad, and more. From April 26 to May 9, guests can choose sourdough with butter, green asparagus with parmesan, grilled octopus, native lobster, strawberries with Chantilly cream, and more.

oyster dish at The Dorchester Rooftop Credit: Courtesy of The Dorchester Collection

In addition, guests can dine at The Dorchester Terrace & Garden for light bites and experimental cocktails, Negronis, spritzes, and light Italian fare. Or, enjoy the beauty of the season while dining in a personal globe at the hotel's Spring Garden, which is nestled under the hotel's plane tree. Each globe seats five guests, who can choose from a seasonal menu, featuring Cornish seafood, Wye valley asparagus with truffle duck egg, West Country lamb, among other modern-British dishes.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit The Dorchester website.