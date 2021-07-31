The concept of going on a picnic has been around for a long time, but in recent years, this favorite pastime has gone from tradition to trend, with elaborate, Instagram-worthy setups becoming more popular. And for anyone headed to Southern California, the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel now offers four luxury picnic experiences in partnership with wine and spirits brand Moët Hennessy.

Champagne and Rosé wine picnics at Rosewood Miramar Beach Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Miramar Beach

These chef-curated picnics allow both locals and guests at Rosewood Miramar Beach to indulge in a menu of light bites, elevated sandwiches, salads, and desserts that are designed to pair perfectly with their choice of wine or Champagne. Dungeness crab cakes with Old Bay aioli; baba ganoush with rosemary focaccia; chickpea shawarma wraps; peach and burrata salad; a tomato, basil, and confit artichoke sandwich; and devil's food chocolate cake are just some of the treats visitors can expect. And to wash it all down, wine and Champagne options include Chateau d'Esclans Whispering Angel Rosé, Dom Pérignon, Krug, and Ruinart.

Beyond the delectable menu, each experience is also themed to match the wine or Champagne that picnickers choose. The RuinArt Picnic, for example, is set in a subtly romantic atmosphere, offers a tasting of the art-inspired Ruinart Champagne, and allows guests to take a self-guided tour of the Rosewood's art collection of over 500 works, including pieces from Pablo Picasso.

Meanwhile, the Krug x Vinyl Picnic was created with music lovers in mind. It includes rustic yet glamorous decor, plenty of Krug Champagne, and a selection of music on vinyl records to perfectly complement the entire experience.

The Iconic Dom Pérignon Picnic uses black-and-white decor with touches of gold for the ultimate luxury experience paired with unique, sometimes theatrical food presentations like oyster shucking. And last but not least, the Whispering Angel Rosé Picnic uses pastel pinks and blues in an elegant and dreamy setting created to transport guests to the south of France.

Champagne and Rosé wine picnics at Rosewood Miramar Beach Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Miramar Beach

"Picnics are becoming increasingly popular these days, and we are delighted to feature the luxury wine portfolio of Moët Hennessy to take this concept to the next level," said Rick Fidel, resort manager at Rosewood Miramar Beach, in a press release. "The four picnic offerings our teams have brought to life are as beautiful as they are indulgent, and we hope our guests enjoy them as much as we enjoyed creating them."

The picnic experiences can be enjoyed anywhere on the hotel's 16 acres, including its sprawling lawns or directly on the beach. For more information and reservations, visit the Rosewood Miramar Beach website.