Spend Your Holiday in This Decked Out Dolly Parton-inspired Suite in Nashville

The Graduate Nashville hotel already made a big splash earlier this year with the unveiling of its Dolly Parton-themed rooftop bar and restaurant. And now fans of the Tennessean singer can celebrate the holiday season with a special stay in the Dolly-inspired 9 to 5 Suite, which comes with extra perks and Christmas decor.

From now through the end of December, guests can book the Dolly Christmas package and enjoy a stay in this spacious, specially decorated suite, complete with '60s-, '70s-, and '80s-influenced glam. The crowning jewel of this suite is the white Christmas tree with bright pink ornaments and a silver garland found in the bedroom, which generally features more contemporary decor. In a nod to Dolly and all her star power, each tree in the suite (yes, there’s more than one) is topped with a Dolly angel look-alike playing a pink guitar.

Image zoom Credit: Digital Love

“The opulent, creative, and inspiring energy that is synonymous with Dolly is felt throughout this hotel and especially in the suite. As the holidays approached, we knew we had to do something over-the-top to offer guests a true getaway this holiday season, no matter how far from home,” Greg Bradley, Graduate Nashville general manager, told Travel + Leisure. “The decor is punchy, it’s bright, and it’s perfect for any traveler or local looking for a decadent yet accessible holiday experience.”

Beyond the holiday decorations, guests booking the package will be treated to unlimited hot chocolate at Poindexter, the lobby-level cafe, as well as dinner for two at White Limozeen, the Dolly-themed rooftop bar and restaurant. For guests wanting to do some last-minute holiday shopping, the package also comes with a curated list of places in town for gift shopping. As an added in-room perk, guests can jam out to some holiday tunes courtesy of Dolly herself. A record player in the room comes with a complimentary vinyl copy of Dolly’s new Christmas album, which guests can take with them when they leave. And since every star deserves some pampering, this holiday package also includes a personal concierge.

Rates for the package start at $579. For more information on this Dolly-inspired holiday package, visit the Graduate Nashville’s official website.