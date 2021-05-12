These Disney Springs Resorts Are Offering Teachers, First Responders $79 Rooms for a Magical Vacation

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been easy for anyone, but especially not for teachers and first responders.

As many people juggle work and family while staying at home, teachers have also had the unique challenge of adapting their schedules and their methods in order to continue teaching the future generations, while first responders have been working tirelessly to help quell the virus' spread in order to get the country up and running again.

Obviously, they've all earned a nice vacation.

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels in Walt Disney World Resort is recognizing educators and first responders by offering them special hotel rates so they can truly relax and enjoy a little magic.

The Oasis pool at Wyndham Disney Springs Area Credit: Courtesy of Wyndham Disney Springs Area

Disney Springs hotels like B Resort & Spa, Double Tree Suites by Hilton, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn, and Wyndham Garden Inn Lake Buena Vista are all giving teachers and first responders exclusive room deals starting at $79 per night. And since Disney Springs hotels are so close to the park, it's easy to hop on a Disney shuttle bus and spend the day riding rides, meeting Disney characters, and enjoying Disney treats.

Arial Exterior of Hilton Lake Buena Vista Credit: Courtesy of Hilton Lake Buena Vista

Disney Springs also has over 150 retail, dining, and entertainment venues, all within walking distance of the hotels, like Gideon's Bake House, Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brews, the M&M's Store, Rustic Cuff, Fit 2 Run, the LEGO Store, the World of Disney store, and Star Wars Galactic Outpost.

Exterior of B Resort & Spa Credit: Scott Baker/Courtesy of B Resort & Spa

This exclusive deal is available to book now through July 10, 2021, for travel between now and July 14, 2021. In addition to the room rate, guests will receive free transportation to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks, a "Passport to Savings" booklet which features discounts and specials from Disney Springs establishments, and advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World golf courses. Resort fees, taxes, gratuities, and daily parking, if applicable, are not included in the above rates.

For more information or to book this deal, visit the Disney Springs Hotels website.