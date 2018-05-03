From Scorched Deserts to Lush Jungles, Here's Where to Find Nature's Most Striking Landscapes

A little over a decade ago, it was easy to arrive in a new-to-you destination with a guide book in hand and little expectation of what awaited you. Thanks to the internet and the proliferation of social media, today's travelers can scroll through thousands of photos to see every angle of their next destination before stepping foot off a plane. For all the good things about this, it can also have drawbacks. Aside from crowds at sites from Angkor Wat to the Trevi Fountain, and inception-style vacation photos filled with hundreds of smaller LCD screens glowing with the same view, having already seen hundreds of photos can take the wow-factor out of visiting a new spot.

The cure? Heading out into the wild to check out some of nature's most striking landscapes. Whether that means paddling through the flooded Amazon with sloths dawdling overhead or gliding past snow-capped peaks in New Zealand's South Island, there are some places that must be seen to be believed.

And while camping under the stars in the middle of a desert might appeal to some intrepid travelers, there's good news for everyone else: You don't need to forgo creature comforts to get up close and personal with nature. Around the world, some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes are also home to destination resorts — and if there's something better than watching the Northern Lights flash through the sky, it's doing so from an indoor spa tub.

Here are 10 destination resorts that take the idea of "a room with a view" to another level.