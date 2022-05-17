Destination Kohler, a longtime favorite Midwest resort, just got cozier with five new private cabin stays in the Wisconsin wilderness.

These New Cozy Cabins Are the Perfect Midwestern Summer Escape — With Lake Views, Fire Pits, and Walking Trail Access

Cabins in the woods, by a river in Wisconsin

Cabins in the woods, by a river in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a veritable Midwestern paradise, with lakes, old-growth forests, dynamic metros, and so much more. One exemplary destination in the Badger State is Kohler, a longtime luxe resort locale and one of the cutest small towns in the region. Beyond its world-famous golf courses (hello, Ryder Cup), Kohler is home to an upscale spa, iconic design center, and historic hotel — all just two and a half hours north of Chicago.

And, just in time for a summer getaway, Destination Kohler has expanded its lodging offerings to include five private cabins, each with their own special attributes. Set in a beautiful natural setting close to all the area's amenities, these cabins provide access to the River Wildlife nature preserve and Sports Core Health & Racquet Club.

Lake Cabin

Cabins in the woods, by a river in Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of Kohler Co.

Located atop a bluff and complete with awesome views of Lake Michigan, this single-story cabin makes for an ideal escape. The cottage sleeps four comfortably in its two-bedroom, two-bathroom footprint, while an additional two guests can be accommodated with a pullout sleeper sofa in the living room. Don't miss the sunrise from the wraparound deck, the added ambience of a wood-burning stove in the common area, and the full kitchen.

Pond Cabin

Cabins in the woods, by a river in Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of Kohler Co.

Located just south of Whistling Straits golf course, home of the 2021 Ryder Cup, the Pond Cabin embodies rustic luxury in its serene woodland setting. More than 1,200 square feet in size, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot works well for four guests. The cozy living area also features a wood-burning stove and pullout sofa, which can sleep two more. Plus, the cabin, which is perfectly positioned in the forest between a pond and river, offers immediate access to walking paths.

Sandhill Cabin

Cabins in the woods, by a river in Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of Kohler Co.

A dog-friendly choice, the Sandhill Cabin has three levels and 2,000 square feet of rustic refinement set in a pine-filled forest. An upper loft, lower bedroom, and sofa sleeper allow for six guests. Notably, this residence was crafted using reclaimed timber from Wisconsin farms. A sauna, outdoor fire pit, chef's kitchen, large deck, washer and dryer, and access to beautiful hiking trails round out the amenities.

Red Fox Cabin

Cabins in the woods, by a river in Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of Kohler Co.

Six guests can find sanctuary in the three-bedroom Red Fox Cabin, set on the shores of the Sheboygan River. Five gas fireplaces spread over three levels make for an extra cozy retreat; the large outdoor patio also boasts a fire pit (with wood provided). Additional common space includes a lower level recreation room, complete with poker and pool tables.

Tomczyk Cabin

Cabins in the woods, by a river in Wisconsin Credit: Courtesy of Kohler Co.

The newest offering in the portfolio, the Tomczyk Cabin is the most unique of the bunch. Guests can disconnect from the stresses of modern life in this 100-year-old accommodation, named for the original builder and now reimagined as a simple retreat (it lacks electricity and running water). This dog-friendly spot comes with two queen beds for up to four guests, a wood-burning fireplace, an outdoor sauna, and an outhouse. Supplies like firewood, lanterns, and a charcoal grill help visitors step back in time in the Wisconsin wilderness.