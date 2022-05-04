This Hotel Is in the Largest National Park in the Lower 48 States — and It's Getting a $150-million Upgrade

There's never been a better time to head to the largest national park in the lower 48.

Death Valley has long been a mecca for those looking for a quirky getaway. The park, which is indeed the hottest, driest, and lowest place in the U.S., takes up an absolutely astonishing 3.4 million acres. It's a spot where extremes are the norm. To match this energy, it's time to book a stay at The Oasis at Death Valley, an over-the-top private resort that just finished up one more part of a $150-million renovation.

Ranch at Death Valley in California Credit: Courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection

The Oasis, which is made up of two distinct hotels, The Inn at Death Valley and The Ranch at Death Valley, lives up to its name thanks to its refreshing spring-fed pools, lush date palm groves, and its bustling "town" that includes an ice cream parlor to help guests cool down even during the hottest days on record.

Ranch at Death Valley in California Credit: Courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection

The renovations to the Oasis at Death Valley have been going on for years and included major updates to both The Inn and The Ranch. And now, the property is opening 80 new standalone cottages at The Ranch, along with new retail and food and beverage offerings to visitors as the final stage of the renovation work.

Ranch at Death Valley in California Credit: Courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection

According to a statement provided to Travel + Leisure, the one-bedroom, bungalow-style, or standalone cottages will all be at least 400 square feet. Guests can choose between two queens or one king bed, depending on their travel needs. The bungalows come lined up on their own block inside The Oasis, making it feel like they are in their own little neighborhood nestled between the Town Square and the resort's golf course. Speaking of the Town Square, it's where visitors will find everything they need to ensure the perfect desert getaway.

The Arch Entrance of the Ranch Credit: Courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection

"Nowhere is the phrase 'I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream' more appropriate than in Death Valley," a spokesperson for the Oasis shared in a statement with T+L. "But now you can just ask, and it will be served at the resort destination's newest and seemingly favorite attraction: a real ice cream/soda fountain shop that whisks patrons back to the bygone era of the art of serving up the [desert] delight. Nostalgic touches can be found throughout the retro interior, from an old-time soda fountain to classic counters and a mirrored ice cream bar."

Ranch at Death Valley in California Credit: Courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection

At the counter, guests can order everything from root beer floats to milkshakes, or burgers and fries for a heartier bite. There's also the resort's signature date shake, which it's been serving to customers since the 1930s.

Ranch at Death Valley in California Credit: Courtesy of Xanterra Travel Collection