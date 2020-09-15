This Denver Hotel Will Turn an Entire Floor Into a Laser Tag Sleepover for You and 23 Friends

Getting away these days takes a little bit of extra planning. First, travelers need to ensure their destination has all the right health and safety guidelines in place. Next, they must ensure they can stay at a safe social distance from others not in their quarantine pod. And finally, they must ensure they can still have fun too. Luckily for those looking to travel, The Curtis hotel in Denver has all those bases covered — and then some.

The Curtis is already well-known for its quirky side. The hotel is “shaped around pop culture,” and comes with 13 themed guest r oom floors, including video game floors, murder mysteries, art-themed floors, and more. And now, it’s providing guests the chance to have a little more fun with their friends with its Choose Your Adventure package.

Image zoom The Curtis

For a limited time, the hotel is offering a package that allows guests to rent out and take over an entire floor — from the aforementioned video game floor to the superhero floor and even the scary movie floor (which obviously sits on the 13th floor) —and create a customized experience to safely enjoy the space together. The package allows up to 24 guests to stay in each floor’s 12 guest rooms.

The guests can then choose from a menu of adventure options, including laser tag, game night, private chef’s table dinners, silent discos, tailgating parties, slumber parties, and even a “time to jump ship” divorce themed soiree.

Of course, if guests want to leave their private floors, they can visit the hotel’s dining spaces, including The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar. Or they can explore the town as the hotel is ideally located in the heart of Downtown Denver, just a few blocks from the 16th Street Mall.