This Hudson Yards Hotel Is Offering Great Deals on an NYC Staycation

After a year away from the travel limelight, New York City is having a major resurgence. The city is open once again, travelers are flowing in, and the sightseeing has never been better. But, all this isn't just for out of towners. The Crowne Plaza HY36, located in Hudson Yards, is making sure to take care of the locals with a few staycation packages to help them rediscover their own backyard.

Hudson Yards Hote in New York Credit: Courtesy of Hudson Yards Hotel

For Locals Who Want to Explore Their Own Backyard: Sightseer Package

Maximize your view of New York City with this package that includes access to the Edge Skydeck for two adults. Taking in that unobstructed view of the city skyline from 1,110 feet will, without a doubt, reignite your passion for the Big Apple.

Need to get a whole new wardrobe post-quarantine? This package includes an exclusive 60-minute private appointment with a resident personal shopper and stylist and a $100 credit to be used toward your new look.

Where my Yankees fans at? This package includes access to a VIP table in the hotel's beer garden to watch a livestreamed Yankees game, as well as four beers, two appetizers, and two entrees, which should get you through the first few innings.

For the live music fan: Pregame With Us

Start spreading the news, music is back in New York, baby! With Madison Square Garden welcoming back in-person events, guests can enhance their stay and pregame for the big concert with two in-room beers and a portable phone charger included.

All stays include a welcome beverage, high-speed internet, Citi-Bike pass, and upgraded fitness center access. The hotel also created a special parking package to accommodate guests arriving by car, which includes exclusive HY36 guest-only weekend parking rates at $20 a night

And there's one more thing staycationers need to see at the hotel — its brand-new restaurant, Burgerology. Already a Long Island favorite, Burgerology's newest location will serve up the same craft burgers with unique flavors and over-the-top milkshakes as its other joints. Stop in for a Mac Attack burger, which comes with bacon, American cheese, and mac n' cheese on a pretzel bun, or grab a sweet shake at the end of the day to close out an epic trip around the neighborhood.