This New $100 Million Resort Has the Tallest Rooftop Bar in Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas is a popular tourist destination in Mexico where the desert meets the sea, mountains sit in the backdrop, and whales often swim by. To help visitors catch a better glimpse of all that natural beauty, the area has a new rooftop bar, and it's officially the highest terrace in all of Cabo.

The rooftop bar at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Opened as part of the new $100 million Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, Rooftop 360 offers exactly what its name suggests: 360-degree views overlooking both the Sea of Cortez and city skyline. Standing at nine stories high, the bar is flanked by infinity pools that seem to blend in with the sea, while the chic decor takes its cues from local patterns and materials. Guests will find custom patterned cement tiles made in Todos Santos complementing the bar's façade, and string lights and chandeliers adorning the signature, leaf-patterned pergola ceiling.

Rooftop bar and view at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Although the resort itself will celebrate its grand opening in early 2022, with the completion of the signature restaurant and meeting space, travelers can already book a stay in one of the 204 guest rooms and suites, or simply stop by to grab a cocktail. And although Rooftop 360 is the highest rooftop bar in Cabo, it offers much more than panoramic views. Visitors can expect impeccable craft cocktails and delicious bites, as well as live DJs to set the tone for an evening of fun.

"No detail was spared in creating this truly one-of-a-kind and dynamic resort in the heart of Cabo San Lucas," said Carlos Blanco, general manager of Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, in a press release. "From truly inspired room designs to the excitement of Rooftop 360, the resort is eager to welcome the tastemakers of travel who seek an elevated, authentic, and memorable Los Cabos experience."

Ocean View King Suite at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Located on Medano Beach, one of the few swimmable beaches in Cabo San Lucas, Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa is the newest addition to Noble House Hotels & Resorts' elite collection. For more information about the property, visit the hotel's website.

The lobby at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa