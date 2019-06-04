25 of the Coolest Hotel Amenities, From Pie Turndown Service to Bookmarks That Turn Into Wildflowers

Guests at the St. Regis San Francisco can get a highly champagne sabering.

Guests at the St. Regis San Francisco can get a highly champagne sabering.

Hotels are going far beyond the typical coffee machines and turndown service with chocolates that travelers are used to, and making amenities more personalized and eclectic.

Travel + Leisure has pulled together some of the coolest amenities guests can find at properties around the world, from a hotel that serves a fresh piece of pie each night to one that has in-room beer taps.

Here are the hotel amenities that can upgrade your stay from good to great.

Pie Turndown Service

Stay at the Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast in September and you can have a fresh piece of pie as a turndown service each night. Credit: Courtesy of Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast

At the Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast in Salisbury Mills, New York, guests who book a stay during the month of September can enjoy a fresh piece of pie on the first night of their stay as part of its "Pie on the Pillow" turndown service. This special perk starts right after Labor Day and runs through the end of the month, with fresh pies baked daily, including cherry, fudge, apple, pumpkin, and pecan, among other seasonal flavors.

In-room Beer Taps and Shower Mini-fridges

At the DogHouse, rooms include beer fridges right outside the shower. Credit: Courtesy of BrewDog

In 2018, BrewDog opened The DogHouse, the world's first craft beer hotel, located inside its Columbus, Ohio brewery — additional locations can now be found in Manchester, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen in the U.K. as well. Guests can enjoy beer all day long thanks to in-room beer taps and showers that come with adjacent mini-fridges.

Puzzle Turndown Service

At Twin Farms, wooden puzzles are given to guests as a keepsake. Credit: Courtesy of Twin Farms

At Twin Farms, in Barnard, Vermont, guests can get a unique and seasonally crafted puzzle to take home thanks to a partnership with Stave Puzzles, a company known for its intricate and handcrafted wooden puzzles.

An Elevator Bartender

Step inside the elevator on Saturdays, and you could get treated to free cocktails. Credit: Courtesy of W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

At the W Los Angeles–West Beverly Hills, guests who step into the hotel's elevator on Saturday evenings will find a Sip N Lift Cocktail Caddy. The in-elevator bartender mixes cocktails from the hotel's dining venues, including STK Los Angeles and The Living Room Bar.

In-room Arcade Games

The video game suite comes with a Donkey Kong arcade game right in your room. Credit: Courtesy of The Curtis Denver

At The Curtis Hotel in downtown Denver, guests start off their visit with one of DoubleTree's standard warm chocolate chip cookies. Book a stay in one of the hotel's themed suites, like the video game suite, which includes an in-room Donkey Kong arcade game alongside Mario-inspired wall decorations, old school board games, and other nostalgia-inducing details. Other themed rooms include a disco room, complete with lava lamps, and several pop-culture-themed rooms dedicated to all things Barbie, talk shows, knock-knock jokes, sports, chick flicks, I Love Lucy, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and Talladega Nights.

A Broadway Experience

The Broadway Experience at the Chatwal includes a dress up trunk with items inspired by popular musicals and a themed afternoon tea. Credit: Courtesy of The Chatwal

Thanks to the Chatwal's location just steps from New York City's Theater District, guests staying at the property can take advantage of its Broadway Experience, which includes an in-room dress-up trunk for youngsters filled with items from popular theater shows, including the genie lamp from "Aladdin," Elsa's crown from "Frozen," and Harry Potter's wand. The hotel also offers an afternoon tea with a Broadway theme, featuring pastries designed around shows like "Aladdin," "Frozen," and "The Lion King."

Wildflower Bookmarks

This hotel's bookmarks are made out of plant seed to transform into wildflowers. Credit: Courtesy of The Betsy-South Beach

At The Betsy, a family-owned luxury boutique hotel in Miami's Art Deco district, art is woven into every stay. Through the hotel's turndown amenities, guests receive nightly bookmarks made out of a combination of recycled paper and wildflower seeds.

Guitars and Sheet Music

Have some musical relaxation with our own guitar and sheet music at the Edgewater. Credit: Courtesy of The Edgewater

With "The Rock Stars and Guitars program at the Edgewater, Seattle's only over-water hotel, guests can enjoy their own acoustic or electric guitars along with sheet music from artists like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Frank Zappa, Van Halen, and Pearl Jam. The hotel has hosted musical legends including members of The Beatles and KISS, while its "Hey! Be a DJ!" program lets guests check out record players and records from groups like The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, The Who, Beastie Boys, and Willie Nelson.

Celebrity Wake-up Calls

Guests staying at the Gaylord Opryland Resort can get wake up calls from celebrities. Credit: Courtesy of The Gaylord Opryland Resort

For a wake-up call you'll never forget, opt for a stay at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort. The resort's "Waking with the Stars" amenity treats guests to a special wake-up call from famed musicians like Kellie Picker, Vince Gill, and Trace Adkins.

In-room Cocktail Stations

Each room at the Troubadour comes with a cocktail station to make cocktails the go. Credit: Courtesy of The Troubadour Hotel New Orleans

All the rooms and suites at The Troubadour Hotel New Orleans, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, come with an in-room cocktail station so guests can mix drinks whenever they want. The station includes a recipe for the hotel's signature cocktail — made of bourbon, old fashioned mix, and San Pellegrino Blood Orange — as well as other liquor, bitters, and tumbler cups with straws for guests to take their drinks with them.

Hunter Boots and Outerwear

Hunter products are available to wear for outdoor excursions at Weekapaug Inn. Credit: Courtesy of Weekapaug Inn

The Weekapaug Inn in Rhode Island is a nature lover's paradise, with an on-site naturalist who leads excursions such as stargazing, biking, and bird-watching. To help guests get ready to head out, the hotel has a Hunter Borrowing Closet stocked with Hunter boots and outerwear options for both adults and children.

Champagne Sabering

Guests at the St. Regis San Francisco can get a highly champagne sabering. Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis San Francisco

At St. Regis properties, one of the traditions is Champagne sabering, which dates back to the days of Napoleon. Sabering, the act of opening Champagne bottles using a saber or sword, is celebrated in different ways depending on the property.

Fresh Coffee and a Sloth Sanctuary

Create your own customized coffee blends after picking coffee beans. Credit: Courtesy of Nayara

At the Nayara Springs resort in Costa Rica, guests can pick their own coffee beans at a local farm, which they can bring back to the hotel's espresso bar to roast. Blends can also be bagged to take home. Meanwhile, the resort's sister property, Nayara Gardens, is home to a sloth sanctuary.

Customized Aromatherapy

Spa treatments at Las Alcobas Napa Valley include free customized aromatherapy blends for guests. Credit: Courtesy of Las Alcobas Napa Valley

Las Alcobas Napa Valley offers guests the ability to create customized aromatherapy blends as part of its experience at the Atrio spa. The spa, which focuses on treatments based on ancient healing techniques, also includes an apothecary-style aromatherapy blending bar. The amenity is available when booking any massage experience.

Burberry Trench Coats

Rooms at Maybourne hotels come with Burberry trench coats for guests to use throughout their stay. Credit: Courtesy of The Berkeley

Guests staying at properties under the Maybourne Hotel Group, including Claridge's, The Connaught, and The Berkeley, can look stylish on their vacation with complimentary Burberry trench coats. The coats, available to use during stays, are located in the wardrobe of the hotel's suites once guests arrive, while guests who want to purchase can request one (which the hotel will order from the nearest Burberry store location).

Popcorn Delivery

Get sweet and savory popcorn selections delivered right to your room, for free. Credit: Talia Avakian

The Lanesborough is the only hotel in London that offers butler service for every room. One of the lesser-known amenities guests can request from their butler is a complimentary popcorn service, featuring sweet and savory popcorn selections that come straight to your room on a silver tray.

In-room Workouts and Meditation

Get free workout and mediation videos right from your room at Dream Downtown. Credit: Courtesy of Dream Downtown

Instead of heading to the hotel gym, guests staying at the Dream Downtown property in New York City can get workouts straight in their room thanks to a partnership with Melissa Wood Health, created by certified yoga and Pilates instructor and wellness coach Melissa Wood-Tepperberg.

Spice Sessions With Master Chefs

Learn about how to cook with spices and their health benefits at the Oberoi Ravjilas, Jaipur. Credit: Courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Guests at the Oberoi Rajvilas Jaipur can learn more about the spices used in the Rajasthani dishes they'll taste during their stay at the property's weekly spice talk sessions. During each one-hour session, guests will learn about the secrets of herbs and spices used to cook traditional cuisine from the hotel's master chefs. The hotel recommends calling in advance to avoid disappointment.

Complimentary Smartphones

Guests staying at the Almanac Barcelona get an iPhone to use throughout their stay. Credit: Courtesy of Almanac

Staying connected with friends and family can get tricky when dealing with international plans, which is where hotels like the Almanac Barcelona come in, offering complimentary iPhones in each room that guests can use to make calls and connect with the hotel's team during their stay. Several other properties also offer complimentary phones to guests, including the Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong, where guests get free smartphones with unlimited data, complimentary local and international calls to select locations, and a personal Wi-Fi hotspot.

A BMW SUV

Guests staying in certain accommodations at both White Elephant and the Wauwinet can get a complimentary BMW SUV to use. Credit: Courtesy of The Wauwinet

Travelers who stay at White Elephant properties in Nantucket — including The Wauwinet, the Jared Coffin House, Nantucket Boat Basin, The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin, and White Elephant Nantucket — get access to the latest of the property's fleet of 2022 BMW SUVs for up to four hours during their stay, a perfect way to explore the island and its 82 miles of coastline. The brand's Palm Beach resort in Florida also offers the same perk.

In-room Plant Menus

Halycon provides guests with a plant menu to have greenery of their choice ready in the room. Credit: Courtesy of Halycon

The Halcyon hotel in Denver lets guests bring the greenery right into their rooms with its in-room plant menu. Guests can choose from a menu of plants they'd like to care for in their room, while each plant includes directions on its care, including where to place it inside the room.

In-room Matcha Kits

Rooms at Woodlark include matcha kits to stay caffeinated throughout the day. Credit: Courtesy of Woodlark

At the Woodlark in Portland, Oregon, guests are provided with matcha-making kits from the Steven Smith Teamaker Company, which include everything needed to create the perfect matcha concoction.

Handwritten Love Letters

Guests at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo receive love letters dating back to the 1970s each night. Credit: Courtesy of Grand Hotel Tremezzo

The five-star lakeside Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, offers guests a historic look into the property's past with its turndown service. Each night, guests receive love letters written by previous hotel guests during the 1970s. The letters were discovered behind the wallpaper of a secret wardrobe in the hotel and kept as a family secret for years before the owners started incorporating them into stays.

Local Orange Juice

Guests at Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa get orange juice squeezed fresh from on-site orange groves. Credit: Courtesy of Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa

Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa might not be the only hotel to offer guests freshly-squeezed orange juice each day, but thanks to the property's location across 45 acres of gardens and olive and orange groves in San Diego, California, the oranges come straight from the property's on-site groves.

Detox Happy Hours and Mini Ice Cream Cone Platters

Guests dining at Harold's at Arlo Soho can get a complimentary ice cream platter after their meal. Credit: Courtesy of Arlo Hotels