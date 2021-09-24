This Luxury Hotel Brand Is Debuting in California Next Year — in a Frank Gehry-designed Building in Los Angeles
The next downtown LA hotspot is coming this spring.
California just earned one more reason to call itself the "best coast," with the announcement of the first Conrad Hotel coming to the Golden State in spring 2022.
Conrad Hotels & Resorts revealed that it will open the Conrad Los Angeles in the heart of downtown LA's Grand Avenue Arts neighborhood. The DTLA luxury hotel will be part of a mixed-use development designed by Frank Gehry called The Grand LA. When completed, the Grand LA will boast 176,000 square feet of retail and dining space, more than 400 residences, and an expansive public plaza to be used for arts programming.
Part of the Hilton luxury portfolio, Conrad Los Angeles will tower 28 stories high and include 305 guest rooms, a luxurious spa, and a 16,000-square-foot rooftop terrace and private pool deck overlooking the city. The design-centric hotel is situated in a prime location, within walking distance from some of Los Angeles' hottest cultural venues like The Broad museum, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and the Museum of Contemporary Art.
Nils-Arne Schroeder, the global brand head of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, further explained the significance of the Conrad's grand arrival to Los Angeles to Travel + Leisure, noting that their placement within The Grand LA is a natural fit because of the brand's commitment to connecting guests to their chosen destination. Because Conrad offers upscale hospitality to epicurean travelers, they are in the "best position to complement the array of offerings at The Grand LA: the cultural epicenter of Los Angeles," Schroeder said exclusively to T+L.
"As our first hotel in California, located at one of the most coveted addresses in the destination, Conrad Los Angeles will reflect the vibrancy of the city with its bold and striking design complemented by local art and culinary excellence while embracing California's outdoor culture and the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand's commitment to sustainable travel," Schroeder continued. "We look forward to bringing an elevated sense of luxury hospitality to Los Angeles in 2022 as we continue to expand our footprint across the Americas and the West Coast."
