There's a New Luxury Hotel Coming to Downtown Los Angeles Next Month — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

Downtown Los Angeles will soon introduce an exciting addition to The Grand LA with the opening of the Conrad Hotel. More than a luxurious place to spend a night — and it will undoubtedly be that — the hotel will be the center of a lifestyle destination featuring the interior architecture and design of Tara Bernerd & Partners.

During a hard-hat tour of the property, in its final stages of readiness for a planned June opening, Tara Bernerd pointed to a model of the 28-floor building and described the open-air terrace level. "The 10th floor wraps all the way around and rolls out toward the pool bringing big energy — lounges, bars, dining — and around the back, another lounge dips into the pool area," she said.

Bernerd continued, describing her involvement from the ground up over the past five years, "Working with Frank Gehry, we wanted to bring in more warmth, so we created curves and layers. The connection between indoor and outdoor has been intentional.

The pool bar at Conrad Los Angeles Credit: Related-CHEC/Courtesy of The Grand LA

Across the street from the Walt Disney Concert Hall and echoing Frank Gehry's striking contemporary architecture, the Conrad's 10th floor outdoor terrace will be an entertainment focal point for locals as well as for the hotel's guests. The vibrant atmosphere and thoughtful combination of expansive city views and intimate spaces are sure to attract visitors to the promenade for dining, cocktails, and entertainment.

Restaurants will be helmed by renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés. The Conrad's signature dining experience will be San Laurel, featuring a Southern California version of Andrés' Spanish cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The chic rooftop Agua Viva, with a beach resort atmosphere and a blend of Latin and Asian flavors, will offer shared plates and cocktails along with views of the city from the alfresco terrace.

The perfect addition to The Grand LA, the city's cultural epicenter with the Music Center, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad, Museum of Contemporary Art, and The Colburn School of Music, the Conrad Hotel is true to the brand's commitment to quality art. The work of local artists throughout the property will include a variety of genres reflecting the Light and Space art movement. Guests arriving by car will be greeted by a mural in the car park, and the street entrance is surrounded by living plant walls.

A wide variety of finishes blend seamlessly throughout the property, from public areas to restaurants and guest rooms, including tile, terrazzo, wood, stone, and a selection of fabrics. The project's handsome, urban style becomes light and glittery in the evening. According to Bernerd, "Everything was considered for both day and night, and it's another story when evening comes." Gorgeous chandeliers, sconces, and bespoke light fixtures throughout support that goal. Even the sunset creates a light show, with a mosaic of colors reflected from Gehry's angled hotel windows.

The lobby at Conrad Los Angeles Credit: Related-CHEC/Courtesy of The Grand LA

The presidential living room at Conrad Los Angeles Credit: Related-CHEC/Courtesy of The Grand LA

The hotel's 305 guest rooms and suites are arranged and furnished with the same thoughtful planning. Comfortable, functional, and beautiful with rich Prussian-blue fabric, linen wall coverings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and stunning views, details include leather drawer handles, open wardrobes, and custom furniture. "If it were my apartment in downtown Los Angeles, I'd want it to spill into the outdoors, as this does," Bernerd told T+L.

A king room at Conrad Los Angeles Credit: Related-CHEC/Courtesy of The Grand LA

An elegant spa will be a guest favorite, with spacious treatment rooms and relaxation areas. Meeting rooms and an expansive ballroom were designed with care, details, and textures. Arriving guests will immediately feel the interaction of indoors and outdoors, facing a stunning fireplace and open terrace beyond.

Working with Related, the developer, "has been a joy," according to Bernerd. Together they achieved the sense of place and Los Angeles style they sought. Glimpses of the Hollywood sign, and views of City Hall, Central Library, and the Walt Disney Concert Hall leave no doubt. "You will know you're in downtown Los Angeles when you're at this hotel."